Early Childhood Cup celebrates confidence and camaraderie among young players
Abu Dhabi: A first goal. A pass to a teammate. A high five after the final whistle. These may look like small moments, but for young children they can mean a great deal. They are chances to build confidence, make friends, learn teamwork and discover the joy of being active.
That was the idea behind the inaugural Early Childhood Cup, which brought almost 200 young footballers together at Al Ain Football Club from November 16 to 18.
The three-day tournament was part of Early Childhood Week 2026, and it ended today with Alia School and Kindergarten Al Ain lifting the trophy after a 2-1 victory in the final.
Built around children
The cup was organised by Al Ain Football Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Family (MoFAM) and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). It welcomed children aged eight and below from eight schools and community clubs across Al Ain.
Everything was designed with young players in mind. The eight teams competed in 30-minute knockout matches, a format suited to children’s ages and abilities. Four teams reached the semifinals, and the final two met for the title.
For the organisers, though, the trophy was never the main point. “Children can look forward to an enjoyable day of football, movement and interaction, with activities designed to suit their ages and abilities,” Ahmed Mohammed AlHarmi, Head of Outreach & Engagement at ECA, told Gulf News.
“Beyond learning basic football skills, they will have opportunities to play alongside other children, work together, try new things and build confidence in their own abilities.”
Why football matters
Football was a natural choice for an event meant to bring children and families together. AlHarmi said the sport offers a great deal beyond physical exercise.
“We chose football because it offers much more than physical exercise,” he said. “Through playing together, children begin to develop important life skills, including teamwork, communication, cooperation and confidence, while learning to interact with others in a positive environment.”
He added that these experiences carry particular weight at this age. “At this stage of childhood, these experiences are particularly valuable, as children learn so much through play, exploration and interaction with the world around them,” he said.
The purpose of the cup, he explained, was to make learning, movement and connection part of a single experience, one that children and families could share.
Participation over presentation
The organisers were clear that this was not a high-pressure competition. Their stated aim was for every child to feel welcome, whatever their previous experience.
“We want to create an environment where every child feels welcome and included, regardless of their previous experience or ability,” AlHarmi said. “The focus is not on winning or performance, but on participation, discovery and the enjoyment that comes from being active and sharing an experience with others.”
That message was echoed by H.E. Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA. “Every pass, every goal and even every missed shot is a chance to learn something new, build confidence and discover what they’re capable of,” she said. The aim, she added, was to create “a place where children could have fun, try something new, feel part of a team and go home with stories they couldn’t wait to tell their families.”
More than just a sports event
For ECA, the tournament fits a wider mission. Established in 2019, the authority works to support child development and wellbeing from pregnancy through to the age of eight, with a focus on health and nutrition, child protection, family support, education and early care.
AlHarmi said this work goes well beyond the classroom. “At the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, our work is centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow, develop and reach their full potential,”
“This means recognising that early childhood development goes beyond education and is shaped by the environments children grow up in, the relationships they build and the experiences they have every day.”
In his view, the Early Childhood Cup puts that approach into practice. “The Early Childhood Cup brings this to life by creating an opportunity for children to be active, connect with others and learn through play, while encouraging families to be part of that experience,” he said.
The role of families
Parents and carers were encouraged to be part of the occasion, whether cheering from the sidelines or joining in. AlHarmi stressed how much their involvement matters.
“Families play a fundamental role in a child’s early development, and the time, attention and encouragement they provide can have a lasting influence on how children learn and grow,” he said. Events like the cup, he said, give parents a chance to be actively involved, “whether by cheering their children on, participating alongside them or simply sharing in their excitement.”
He hopes parents take away a simple message. “We want parents to recognise that meaningful opportunities for development do not always have to be structured or complicated,” he said. “Something as simple as playing together, encouraging a child to try something new or setting aside time to be active as a family can make a real difference.”
At the closing ceremony, Sulaiman Al-Amri, Acting Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at ECA, Ibrahim Al-Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Team Sports Company at Al Ain Football Club, and Malik Al-Amri, Senior Community Relationship Manager at ADNOC, recognised the efforts of all participants. They presented the cup to the champions and medals to the players.
Part of a bigger picture
The Early Childhood Cup is one of around 300 events and experiences taking place nationwide during Early Childhood Week 2026, which runs from November 16 to 22 under the theme “Every Moment Matters”. Led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA, the Week involves more than 130 partners. Community Builder Partners include PureHealth Holding, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat) and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD).
The theme sums up the spirit of the tournament. “It also reflects the message of Early Childhood Week, Every Moment Matters, reminding us that the everyday moments we share with children can play an important role in shaping their development and future,” AlHarmi told Gulf News.