That message was echoed by H.E. Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA. “Every pass, every goal and even every missed shot is a chance to learn something new, build confidence and discover what they’re capable of,” she said. The aim, she added, was to create “a place where children could have fun, try something new, feel part of a team and go home with stories they couldn’t wait to tell their families.”