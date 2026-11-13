Abu Dhabi launches museum adventures for children during Early Childhood Week 2026

Children to discover UAE heritage through fun museum activities
Abu Dhabi: Children in Abu Dhabi will soon get the chance to explore museums on their own terms. As part of Early Childhood Week 2026, children aged 3 to 15 will be handed an adventure booklet full of activities and challenges designed to introduce them to the UAE’s heritage and the natural world.
The initiative, called “Museum Adventures for Little Explorers”, is run by the UAE Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.
Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said children should meet history early.
“We aim to inspire a lifelong appreciation for our nation’s heritage and create meaningful opportunities for families to learn and discover together,” he said.
No traditional guided tour
Instead of a classic guided tour, which is usually designed for adults, children receive a booklet and are encouraged to explore the museums at their own pace. Parents, caregivers and grandparents can join in, help with the activities and share stories along the way. Museum hosts are on hand to offer guidance.
The programme runs from 14 to 22 November at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and from 16 to 22 November at Zayed National Museum.
A hunt through the nation's history
At Zayed National Museum, the UAE’s national museum, children can take part in a Family Scavenger Hunt about the country’s culture and traditions and the legacy of its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Among other things, young visitors will learn how stories and values are passed down from generation to generation.
At the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the focus is on the natural world, from prehistoric life to today’s environment. The age-appropriate activities are meant to encourage children to observe, compare and ask questions, sparking an early interest in science.
After completing their discovery journey at either museum, children can collect a gift or reward from a designated area close to the entrance.
Finding out together
The Early Childhood Authority stresses that museums can offer young children far more than what is on display.
“By making these experiences more interactive and accessible, we want to encourage children to develop new interests, ask questions, and learn about the UAE’s heritage and the world around them. We also want parents and caregivers to be part of that experience,” said H.E. Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA.
Dr. Khalid Askar, Education Department Director at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, highlighted what happens when adults take children’s curiosity seriously.
“When a child asks, ‘How did a piece of the Moon get to Earth?’ and the adult beside them responds, ‘Let’s find out together,’ the child learns that their curiosity matters,” he said.
Pilot project
Approximately 2,000 children are expected to participate across the two museums. The initiative is a pilot to explore whether similar experiences could become part of year-round museum programming.
Families can register at the designated welcome desk at either museum to collect booklets and activity materials. No prior booking is required.
“Museum Adventures for Little Explorers” is one of 300 events and experiences in Early Childhood Week 2026, which takes place nationwide from 16 to 22 November under the theme “Every Moment Matters”, highlighting the importance of a child’s early years. More than 130 partners are involved.