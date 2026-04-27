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Abu Dhabi ECA expands early childhood support initiative

New global partnerships offer tools to boost learning, wellbeing and parenting support

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Initiative aims to improve children’s learning, wellbeing and family life.
Initiative aims to improve children’s learning, wellbeing and family life.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has partnered with 10 global startups specialising in early childhood development under its “Anjal Z” programme. The initiative aims to support parents and caregivers across the UAE by offering practical tools and services that improve children’s wellbeing, learning and cognitive development, while also strengthening family bonds at home.

The authority said the partnerships include a mix of free and discounted services designed to make parenting support more accessible.

Over the past five years, the “Anjal Z” programme has helped identify and support startups that provide practical, real-world solutions for families with young children.

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Supporting children’s wellbeing at home

Through the initiative, ECA is making these tools available to families across the UAE. The aim is to support learning, improve emotional wellbeing, help regulate sleep patterns and strengthen family relationships.

Saleha Al Azri, Director of Research and Knowledge Solutions at ECA’s Knowledge and Entrepreneurship Sector, said changes in daily routines can quickly affect children and increase pressure on parents and caregivers.

She said the startups were carefully selected for offering practical, reliable and easy-to-use solutions for homes.

She added that whether free or discounted, the goal is the same — to give families trusted tools that support children’s health, learning and emotional development, especially during challenging periods.

Free tools and services for families

Families in the UAE can access a range of free services through participating companies, including:

  • Cubtale: A parenting app that helps caregivers track daily routines and monitor key development milestones in infants and young children.

  • Peekapak: A social-emotional learning platform for children aged 3 to 8, designed to build empathy, resilience and emotional awareness.

  • Jade: A learning platform for children aged 6 to 12 that supports cognitive, emotional and social development, including tailored support for children of determination.

  • Enrichly: A digital platform for children aged 6 to 12 that promotes emotional resilience, self-confidence and mental wellbeing.

Discounted learning and development tools

Other services are available at reduced rates, including:

  • MonkiBox: Montessori-inspired play kits for children aged 0 to 3 that support early development.

  • Raising Superstars: A programme for children aged 0 to 6 that builds skills through parent-child activities.

  • Cali’s Books: Interactive books for children aged 0 to 5 that support early learning, language development and family engagement.

  • Kokoro Kids: A play-based platform for children aged 3 to 8 that helps them understand and express emotions.

  • WonderTree: A movement-based learning platform for children of determination aged 4 and above, combining physical activity with educational games.

  • Zenimal: A screen-free mindfulness device with an app that helps children manage emotions and improve sleep quality.

Access for UAE families

Families in the UAE can access these services through the ECA website: https://www.eca.gov.ae/anjal-z/anjal-z-offer

A promotional code “FAMILYTIME” can be used where applicable.

Wider partnerships

ECA works with several partners to ensure these solutions reach families who need them most. These include Ma’an (Authority of Social Contribution), Hub71, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Department of Community Development, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Family Care Authority, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, among others.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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