‘Mawj’ centre launched in Abu Dhabi to support early childhood development

Move in line with Abu Dhabi’s focus on strengthening early childhood development
Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has launched the “Mawj – Early Intervention Center”, offering specialised support for children aged zero to eight years.
The centre aims to provide early diagnosis, rehabilitation and family support services, in line with Abu Dhabi’s focus on strengthening early childhood development and empowering families.
The launch also included a strategic partnership with the National Academy for Childhood Development and Royal NMC Esteco Limited to deliver integrated services under one system.
Officials said the “Mawj” centre is built on a model that brings together healthcare, rehabilitation and social support.
The centre will monitor children’s development based on age milestones, while offering services such as early screening, psychological support and family counselling.
This approach aims to support children’s development while helping families play an active role in the process.
The initiative also includes programmes to support parents and caregivers, helping them better understand and manage their children’s needs.
Training sessions and workshops will be provided for professionals working in childhood development, based on international practices.
Officials said awareness programmes will also be launched to support early detection and timely intervention.
Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, said the initiative supports efforts to build a stronger system for childhood development.
“This project helps bring together different efforts to support children and families, while improving skills and knowledge among professionals,” she said.
She added that the focus is on creating supportive environments that improve the quality of services provided.
Dr Samira Al Obaidli from Royal NMC Esteco Limited said the centre represents a step forward in supporting children with developmental delays through early intervention.
Nusaiba Al Hammadi from the Zayed Higher Organisation said the centre brings together key services in one place.
“This helps reduce developmental gaps and improves the quality of life for children and their families,” she said.
Officials said the launch reflects wider efforts to build an inclusive system that supports children from an early age.
They added that “Mawj” will play an important role in helping children reach their full potential while supporting families across the emirate.