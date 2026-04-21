What happens inside this UAE support network for autism, people of determination

Therapy talks, peer sessions, developmental programmes carried out across the Emirates
Dubai: Inside a growing UAE-based community network, families of children with autism and other developmental needs are finding support that goes beyond awareness campaigns, ranging from therapy-led discussions and peer-sharing sessions to programmes preparing teenagers for adulthood.
Ausome Family Journey (AFJ), a parent-led support group for families of neurodivergent children and people of determination (POD), has expanded across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates over the past three years, developing a calendar of programmes designed to support families at different stages of their journey.
The initiative has operated with support from the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, alongside healthcare partners including Dubai-based Advanced Behavioural Learning Environment (ABLE) UK, and has become part of wider community inclusion efforts in the UAE.
What began as an informal peer group has evolved into a structured support network focused on practical tools for families navigating autism and developmental differences.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Pamela Calinog, founder and president of AFJ, has emphasised the importance of supporting families of children with special needs.
Calinog is also a UAE ambassador for the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, which promotes awareness of invisible disabilities in public spaces.
“We are deeply grateful to the UAE, which we consider our second home. As expatriates, we have experienced the safety, inclusivity, and strong support system for our children,” Calinog told Gulf News.
“This is what inspired me to start a simple group, thinking that there might be other parents searching for guidance on how to apply for UAE POD benefits. What I thought would be a small space to share information gradually grew into something bigger.”
AFJ runs a series of recurring programmes that have been created to address emotional, developmental, and social needs.
“Colours of Determination” focuses on inclusion and celebration of the potential of children with special needs, while “Therapy Talks” brings in professional therapists to guide parents and family members on communication, behaviour management, and overall support.
Other initiatives include “Sports of Determination,” which encourages sportsmanship and empowerment, and “Espresso Yourself,” one of the first initiatives of the network created to give parents a safe space to connect, share, and feel supported.
A dedicated programme, “Chromosome of Love,” supports families of children with Down syndrome, highlighting that the extra chromosome represents extra love and resilience.
Every Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month on April, AFJ increases its activities with sessions tailored to different stages of development, from early intervention in young children to support for teenagers approaching adulthood.
Therapists and specialists have regularly been invited to lead discussions, offering guidance not only to parents but also to extended family members, with the aim of building a more informed and supportive home environment.
For parent Princess Ordoña, a member of the AFJ community, raising children on the autism spectrum is not easy but it has changed them in ways they never expected.
“The journey is still a roller coaster, filled with challenges and heartbreaks, but it also brought strength, faith, and unexpected joy into our lives. It does get better. With the right support system, like AFJ community, we learned that we don’t have to go through this alone,” shared Ordoña.
Similarly, Elynn Jovenes, has bared how “overwhelming” it has been to navigate the steps to take on such journeys.
“Being part of this community supported me not just practically, but emotionally and mentally. Hearing other parents’ stories gave me strength and helped me realise that I’m not alone and that it’s never too late for my daughter,” said Jovenes.
On the other hand, Erlani Paul has expressed her gratitude to the community for its continuous encouragement and assistance to families and children alike.
“Families like ours feel heard, understood, and supported. It means so much to be part of a community that stands together for our children and our journey as parents,” stated Paul.
One of the network’s upcoming initiatives, “Transitioning Beyond Borders,” will be held on April 26 at Dubai Healthcare City. It has been designated for teenagers with special needs entering the transition phase into adulthood.
The programme is expected to tackle life skills, independence, and long-term planning, while also facilitating interaction between families from different nationalities living in the UAE.
“Our goal is not to rush our children or compare them with others, but to help them grow in their own time and in their own way. There are days filled with questions, worries, and doubts, but progress is happening even in ways we don’t always see,” explained Calinog.
The objective of the event is to ensure families are supported not only during early diagnosis and schooling years, but also as children grow into adulthood, an area that has been one of the most challenging stages for parents of PODs.
She added, “As parents, acceptance is where everything begins. When we embrace our children’s journey, we are able to give them the right support and help create greater awareness and understanding in the community.”
As the need for support grows, organisations like AFJ reflect UAE’s community-based inclusion models that ensures everyone is respected and accepted.