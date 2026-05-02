Abu Dhabi launches global autism awareness campaign

For her part, Amina Al Haidan, CEO of the International Autism Conference, extended her gratitude to Sheikha Moza bint Suhail, the honorary patron of the campaign, for her support. She noted that the initiative represents one of the most prominent community outcomes of the conference, emphasizing that a smile is not merely a symbol, but a universal human language that fosters acceptance, breaks barriers, and opens new horizons for communication and understanding among different segments of society.