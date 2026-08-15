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Abu Dhabi targets unauthorised car washing in residential areas

Municipality warns car washing can leave water pooling on roads and pathways

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Municipal teams highlighted the effects of washing vehicles in locations not designated for the purpose, particularly the accumulation of water on streets and pedestrian areas.
Municipal teams highlighted the effects of washing vehicles in locations not designated for the purpose, particularly the accumulation of water on streets and pedestrian areas.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a field awareness campaign to discourage motorists from washing vehicles in unauthorised areas, warning that the practice can leave water pooling on roads and pathways and affect the city’s overall appearance.

The initiative is part of the municipality’s “Our Home is Our Responsibility” campaign, which seeks to encourage residents to help preserve Abu Dhabi’s clean and orderly urban environment while reducing practices that can affect quality of life in residential neighbourhoods.

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Municipal teams highlighted the effects of washing vehicles in locations not designated for the purpose, particularly the accumulation of water on streets and pedestrian areas. Such practices, the municipality said, can detract from the city’s aesthetic and urban landscape.

As part of the campaign, teams have been visiting residential areas to speak directly with members of the community and provide guidance on appropriate practices. Awareness workshops are also being held across different areas to reinforce the message.

The municipality said the campaign targets all segments of the community and aims to foster greater individual responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness and appearance of public spaces.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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