New mosque combines smart technology with sustainability under Qatar's 2030 vision
Dubai: Qatar has inaugurated its first smart mosque as part of the country's efforts to modernise mosque infrastructure through advanced technology and sustainable design.
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, Assistant Undersecretary for Da'wah and Mosque Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, officially opened Qais bin Saad bin Ubadah Mosque in the Muaither area, stressing that it is the first smart mosque in the country.
The mosque accommodates around 350 worshippers, including a main prayer hall for 300 men and a separate prayer area for 50 women. It also includes residences for the imam and muezzin, together with integrated service facilities. The complex has been built on a 4,015-square-metre site using a contemporary architectural design that reflects the country's Islamic identity.
The mosque incorporates a range of smart technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing resource consumption. These include intelligent systems to manage electricity and water use, solar panels that generate clean energy to power lighting and air-conditioning, and a water recycling system that reuses ablution water for toilets and irrigating surrounding green spaces.
Landscaped areas around the mosque have also been designed to help reduce carbon emissions and support the ministry's environmental sustainability objectives.
The project was funded through an endowment by philanthropist Ayed bin Hassan Junaid Al Obaidi, highlighting the continued role of charitable endowments in supporting religious and community development projects across Qatar.
The ministry said the smart mosque supports its 2025–2030 strategic plan, which focuses on upgrading mosque infrastructure, improving the quality and efficiency of religious services, adopting modern technologies in mosque management and operation, and promoting sustainability across endowment-funded projects.
The initiative also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to advance sustainable development, improve quality of life and strengthen the role of religious institutions in serving society.
Al Kuwari said the project reflected successful cooperation between the ministry and the private sector in introducing smart systems and advanced technologies into mosque construction, adding that more smart mosques would be developed across Qatar under the ministry's strategic plan.