Venice Biennale 61st edition: Qatar and Syria deliver powerful message of humanity

Modelled on spaces in Qatar where people gather, the pavilion brings together voices from across the Arab world. Tom Eccles is co--curator of the exhibition. He is also Executive Director of the Centre for Curatorial Studies and the Hessel Museum of Art, Bard College. For him, while the works that comprise the pavilion are deeply rooted in Qatari culture, they also reflect broader histories and traditions from across the Arab world. This means they are able to engage with questions of migration, exchange, hospitality, memory, and collective experience in a way that speaks to the international audience in Venice: “Rather than presenting a fixed idea of identity, the project reflects the many ways Arab culture has circulated, evolved, and influenced broader cultural formations. The pavilion brings together art, film, music, food, and performance in a way that encourages audiences to make connections across disciplines and experiences. We hope this openness allows visitors from many different backgrounds to enter into the project meaningfully.”