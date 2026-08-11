North Africa brings the “Caravan” pavilion to the VIII Moscow Interior and Design Week

Dubai: Companies from North Africa will take part in the VIII Moscow Interior and Design Week, running in the capital from August 13 to 16. Their national pavilion turns on the region’s craft traditions, artistic schools and contemporary design - the same crafts, ideas and imagery that traveled with the caravans for centuries, tying together the civilisations of North Africa and the East. Nearly 1,300 companies from all over the world will feature across the exhibition, the business program and the citywide events.