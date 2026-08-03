Akhil Akkineni's biggest hit, Lenin, starts streaming this week: Here's where to watch

The Telugu action drama arrives on Zee5 less than a month after its theatrical release
Dubai: Lenin, the rural action drama that turned Akhil Akkineni's career around, begins streaming this week. It arrives less than a month after leaving cinemas, which has become fairly standard practice in Telugu cinema.
If you missed the theatrical run, or you are simply curious what all the noise was about, here are the details.
Platform: Zee5
Date: Friday 7 August 2026
Language: Telugu only, the film's original language of release
Theatrical release: 10 July 2026
Streaming titles on Indian platforms typically go live just after midnight India time, which would put it at roughly 10.30pm UAE time on Thursday 6 August, though Zee5 has not confirmed a specific hour.
Zee5 announced the premiere with a fresh trailer and a caption promising a story of love, revenge and revolution. The trailer carries a voiceover from Akhil's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who also produced the film.
Nagarjuna recorded a separate promotional video for the streaming announcement, noting that he was pleased with the date because August is his birthday month, and encouraging anyone who missed the film in cinemas not to miss it again.
Lenin is set in the fictional village of Srirampuram, where a generational cycle of violence has become bound up with a dangerous local festival.
The story follows a young man who returns to find the village still locked in that feud, and who sets out to end it while protecting his family. What begins as a personal reckoning widens into something closer to a war over land, power and loyalty.
The makers have described the narrative as drawing on the Mahabharata, which explains the scale of the family conflict at its centre and the way loyalties keep shifting inside it.
Akhil Akkineni takes the title role, with Bhagyashri Borse opposite him.
The supporting cast is deep: Sivaji, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, Ramki and Pramod Panju all feature in significant parts.
Murali Kishor Abburu wrote and directed. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced under Manam Enterprises and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios. Thaman S composed the music and the background score, which came in for particular praise during the theatrical run, and Navin Nooli edited.
Akhil had been waiting a long time for a hit.
His previous film, Surender Reddy's spy thriller Agent, arrived in 2023 on a large budget and made only around ₹13.40 crore worldwide. It was a serious setback, and Akhil has spoken publicly since about knowing it would fail and feeling the weight of recovering the money for his producer.
Lenin reversed that. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, it has taken around ₹49 crore net in India and roughly ₹67 crore gross worldwide, making it the biggest commercial success of his career.
Critics were more divided than audiences. Reviews were mixed, with much of the praise going to Akhil's performance and Thaman's score rather than to the screenplay, which several reviewers found familiar.