GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

7 Indian restaurants serving special menus at Dubai Summer Restaurant Week 2026 starting from Dh80

From butter chicken to biryani, these Indian restaurants are serving special set menus

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.
Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.

A two-course lunch is priced at Dhs80 and a three-course dinner at Dhs120, with bookings made exclusively through Careem DineOut for a refundable Dhs1 reservation fee. Among the participating restaurants, seven are serving up Indian menus for the occasion.

1. India Palace Restaurant

India Palace's set menu leans into North Indian classics with a few flourishes: think Kashmiri dynamite prawns and Amritsari fish fingers to start, butter chicken or tandoori prawns makhani for mains, and a guava kulfi or chocolava cake to finish. The lunch version swaps in a spicier gun powder chicken starter instead.

Where: JBR Available: Lunch and dinner

2. Lavang

Lavang's dinner set mixes things up, with a mushroom galouti kebab or lamb chops inspired by a Kuwaiti kebab shop to start, mutton rogan josh or tawa chicken for the main, and a rasmalai tiramisu to finish. At lunch, expect malai broccoli, butter chicken and a pista avocado kulfi instead.

Where: Downtown Dubai Available: Lunch and dinner

3. Mausam

Mausam's dinner set opens with a choice of samosa chaat or Punjabi paneer tikka, moves into Old Delhi murgh makhani or mutton rogan josh with butter naan, and ends on gajar halwa or kesari rasmalai. The lunch menu swaps in chicken tikka masala as a main option.

Where: Downtown Dubai Available: Lunch and dinner

4. Mohalla

Mohalla's set menu leans Hyderabadi, starting with murgh ki chaap or a pepper mushroom uttapam, followed by Delhi 6 butter chicken or a full chicken biryani for the main, and a kesari phirni or gulab jamun with ice cream to close. Dinner only.

Where: Dubai Design District Available: Dinner only

5. Purani Dilli

True to its old Delhi inspiration, Purani Dilli's set menu opens with bhutte ki tikki or a mutton galawati kebab, moves into palak paneer or a slow cooked mutton rogan josh, and closes with a cardamom rasmalai. Note that this particular menu is listed under its Sheikh Zayed Road branch on Careem, rather than DIFC.

Where: DIFC Available: Dinner only

6. Shamiana

Shamiana's dinner set runs through tandoori chicken tikka or bhatti paneer to start, dal makhani or butter chicken for the main, and a gulab jamun cheesecake or crème brûlée to finish.

Where: JLT Available: Dinner only

7. Varq

Varq's dinner set at Palm Jumeirah is entirely vegetarian, opening with a burnt sweet potato chaat or palak patta chaat, moving into paneer lababdar or a nawabi tarkari biryani, and finishing with gulab jamun or a tilla kulfi.

Where: Palm Jumeirah Available: Lunch and dinner

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
lifestyleFood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Airport expects to handle around 19,000 flight movements over the two-month peak summer travel period

Sharjah Airport gears up for 3m summer travellers

2m read
From half-day options and afternoon classes to full day packages, you can choose the best option depending on the venue's deals.

From skiing to coding: 10 summer camps for kids

6m read
With much of the summer still ahead, residents are continuing to adapt their routines to the season's intense heat.

When will summer end in UAE? Here's the official date

3m read
DSS 2026: 90% sales, concerts, cash prizes from July 2

DSS 2026: 90% sales, concerts, cash prizes from July 2

5m read