From butter chicken to biryani, these Indian restaurants are serving special set menus
Dubai: Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.
A two-course lunch is priced at Dhs80 and a three-course dinner at Dhs120, with bookings made exclusively through Careem DineOut for a refundable Dhs1 reservation fee. Among the participating restaurants, seven are serving up Indian menus for the occasion.
India Palace's set menu leans into North Indian classics with a few flourishes: think Kashmiri dynamite prawns and Amritsari fish fingers to start, butter chicken or tandoori prawns makhani for mains, and a guava kulfi or chocolava cake to finish. The lunch version swaps in a spicier gun powder chicken starter instead.
Where: JBR Available: Lunch and dinner
Lavang's dinner set mixes things up, with a mushroom galouti kebab or lamb chops inspired by a Kuwaiti kebab shop to start, mutton rogan josh or tawa chicken for the main, and a rasmalai tiramisu to finish. At lunch, expect malai broccoli, butter chicken and a pista avocado kulfi instead.
Where: Downtown Dubai Available: Lunch and dinner
Mausam's dinner set opens with a choice of samosa chaat or Punjabi paneer tikka, moves into Old Delhi murgh makhani or mutton rogan josh with butter naan, and ends on gajar halwa or kesari rasmalai. The lunch menu swaps in chicken tikka masala as a main option.
Where: Downtown Dubai Available: Lunch and dinner
Mohalla's set menu leans Hyderabadi, starting with murgh ki chaap or a pepper mushroom uttapam, followed by Delhi 6 butter chicken or a full chicken biryani for the main, and a kesari phirni or gulab jamun with ice cream to close. Dinner only.
Where: Dubai Design District Available: Dinner only
True to its old Delhi inspiration, Purani Dilli's set menu opens with bhutte ki tikki or a mutton galawati kebab, moves into palak paneer or a slow cooked mutton rogan josh, and closes with a cardamom rasmalai. Note that this particular menu is listed under its Sheikh Zayed Road branch on Careem, rather than DIFC.
Where: DIFC Available: Dinner only
Shamiana's dinner set runs through tandoori chicken tikka or bhatti paneer to start, dal makhani or butter chicken for the main, and a gulab jamun cheesecake or crème brûlée to finish.
Where: JLT Available: Dinner only
Varq's dinner set at Palm Jumeirah is entirely vegetarian, opening with a burnt sweet potato chaat or palak patta chaat, moving into paneer lababdar or a nawabi tarkari biryani, and finishing with gulab jamun or a tilla kulfi.
Where: Palm Jumeirah Available: Lunch and dinner