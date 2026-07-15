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Dubai Summer Restaurant Week: 5 Mediterranean restaurants to book from Dhs80

From French bistros to Balkan favourites, these set menus offer some of the best value

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.
Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.

Dubai: Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.

A two-course lunch is priced at Dhs80 and a three-course dinner at Dhs120, with bookings made exclusively through Careem DineOut for a refundable Dhs1 reservation fee.

Here are five set menus serving Mediterranean cuisine.

1. B-Heaven by Barcelo

Set in Al Jaddaf, B-Heaven's set menus lean eclectic rather than any one cuisine. Lunch offers a cured salmon in creamy kefir sauce or a vitello tonnato to start, then veal tournedos with parsnip purée, glazed salmon with pearl couscous or a sticky Thai chicken for the main, closing with a contemporary tiramisu. Dinner switches things up further, with a tuna tiradito or crispy gyozas to start, and mains like a ribeye anticucho or grilled lamb with muhammara and caramelised pineapple.

Where: Al Jaddaf Available: Lunch and dinner

2. The Good Moon

Blending French and Mediterranean cooking, The Good Moon in Jumeirah 2 keeps things fairly relaxed. The dinner set moves from a goat cheese and walnut salad or a chicken salad to start, into a crispy shrimp rice bowl or a mushroom and chicken rigatoni for the main, before a chocolate mousse or sticky dates to finish. Lunch swaps in a Caesar salad with salmon and a croque monsieur, ending on a Basque cheesecake or honey cake.

Where: Jumeirah 2 Available: Lunch and dinner

3. Sal's Bistro

At Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, Sal's Bistro mixes French bistro classics with Japanese touches. Its dinner set runs French onion soup, a sesame-dressed seaweed salad or a spicy crispy salmon salad to start, then a bistro burger, a smoked salmon pastrami sandwich or a chicken club sandwich for the main, finishing with a choice of ice cream scoops or a lemon sorbet.

Where: Jumeirah Islands Pavilion Available: Lunch and dinner

4. BYTES

Over in Dubai Media City, BYTES offers a genuinely international spread. Lunch runs from a Thai hot and sour tom yum kung or Greek salad starter into mains like a Swiss style angus beef burger or a truffled mushroom pizza with burrata, finishing on a Movenpick ice cream selection. Dinner leans a little more toward comfort food, with a burrata tomato salad to start, oven-roasted baby chicken or an Indonesian nasi goreng for the main, and a blueberry cheesecake or chocolate brownie to close.

Where: Dubai Media City Available: Lunch and dinner

5. 21grams

Jumeirah's 21grams, an urban Balkan bistro, is the most distinctive menu on this list. Lunch starts with a burnt eggplant hummus, Bosnian klepe dumplings or zucchini fritters, moves into a summer zucchini moussaka, chicken bone broth or sarma, slow-cooked cabbage rolls stuffed with minced and pulled beef, and finishes with tufahiya, poached apples with spiced walnuts, or a caramelised banana split.

Where: Jumeirah Available: Lunch and dinner

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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