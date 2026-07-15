Dubai Summer Restaurant Week: 5 Mediterranean restaurants to book from Dhs80

From French bistros to Balkan favourites, these set menus offer some of the best value
Dubai: Summer Restaurant Week is back, running from 13 July to 2 August across more than 50 restaurants in Dubai.
A two-course lunch is priced at Dhs80 and a three-course dinner at Dhs120, with bookings made exclusively through Careem DineOut for a refundable Dhs1 reservation fee.
Here are five set menus serving Mediterranean cuisine.
Set in Al Jaddaf, B-Heaven's set menus lean eclectic rather than any one cuisine. Lunch offers a cured salmon in creamy kefir sauce or a vitello tonnato to start, then veal tournedos with parsnip purée, glazed salmon with pearl couscous or a sticky Thai chicken for the main, closing with a contemporary tiramisu. Dinner switches things up further, with a tuna tiradito or crispy gyozas to start, and mains like a ribeye anticucho or grilled lamb with muhammara and caramelised pineapple.
Where: Al Jaddaf Available: Lunch and dinner
Blending French and Mediterranean cooking, The Good Moon in Jumeirah 2 keeps things fairly relaxed. The dinner set moves from a goat cheese and walnut salad or a chicken salad to start, into a crispy shrimp rice bowl or a mushroom and chicken rigatoni for the main, before a chocolate mousse or sticky dates to finish. Lunch swaps in a Caesar salad with salmon and a croque monsieur, ending on a Basque cheesecake or honey cake.
Where: Jumeirah 2 Available: Lunch and dinner
At Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, Sal's Bistro mixes French bistro classics with Japanese touches. Its dinner set runs French onion soup, a sesame-dressed seaweed salad or a spicy crispy salmon salad to start, then a bistro burger, a smoked salmon pastrami sandwich or a chicken club sandwich for the main, finishing with a choice of ice cream scoops or a lemon sorbet.
Where: Jumeirah Islands Pavilion Available: Lunch and dinner
Over in Dubai Media City, BYTES offers a genuinely international spread. Lunch runs from a Thai hot and sour tom yum kung or Greek salad starter into mains like a Swiss style angus beef burger or a truffled mushroom pizza with burrata, finishing on a Movenpick ice cream selection. Dinner leans a little more toward comfort food, with a burrata tomato salad to start, oven-roasted baby chicken or an Indonesian nasi goreng for the main, and a blueberry cheesecake or chocolate brownie to close.
Where: Dubai Media City Available: Lunch and dinner
Jumeirah's 21grams, an urban Balkan bistro, is the most distinctive menu on this list. Lunch starts with a burnt eggplant hummus, Bosnian klepe dumplings or zucchini fritters, moves into a summer zucchini moussaka, chicken bone broth or sarma, slow-cooked cabbage rolls stuffed with minced and pulled beef, and finishes with tufahiya, poached apples with spiced walnuts, or a caramelised banana split.
Where: Jumeirah Available: Lunch and dinner