Dubai Summer Restaurant Week: 5 Mediterranean restaurants to book from Dhs80

Set in Al Jaddaf, B-Heaven's set menus lean eclectic rather than any one cuisine. Lunch offers a cured salmon in creamy kefir sauce or a vitello tonnato to start, then veal tournedos with parsnip purée, glazed salmon with pearl couscous or a sticky Thai chicken for the main, closing with a contemporary tiramisu. Dinner switches things up further, with a tuna tiradito or crispy gyozas to start, and mains like a ribeye anticucho or grilled lamb with muhammara and caramelised pineapple.