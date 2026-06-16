Rather than relying only on traditional match screenings, F&B operators are redesigning the experience around comfort, convenience and longer stays. Indoor viewing spaces extended operating plans and hotel stay packages have become part of the strategy as venues compete for fans who may be less willing to leave home for late-night games.

“The most successful venues will be those that create a complete experience around the match, whether that's food and beverage, entertainment, social interaction or, in our case, the ability to stay overnight without having to think about the journey home afterwards.”

Operators are also relying on lessons from previous tournaments. The Coterie said its experience during the Euros helped shape its approach, while other venues pointed to past football tournaments as some of their strongest trading periods.

“This small challenge will naturally encourage venues to work harder to attract the guest, whether it be through deals or the venue fitout/activated evening, which in return makes the experience the guest will face all the more exciting.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.