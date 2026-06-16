Food and beverage operators turn to indoor fan zones, stay packages, and deals
Dubai: For UAE restaurants, hotels and sports lounges, the FIFA World Cup is usually a major opportunity to boost footfall, food and beverage sales, and customer engagement.
But this year, operators are facing a different set of challenges — from matches running as late as 5 am (UAE time) to the pressures of operating through the summer heat and changing consumer habits.
Rather than relying only on traditional match screenings, F&B operators are redesigning the experience around comfort, convenience and longer stays. Indoor viewing spaces extended operating plans and hotel stay packages have become part of the strategy as venues compete for fans who may be less willing to leave home for late-night games.
Historically, major football tournaments have delivered strong results for sports-focused venues.
Operators say fans typically stay longer, visit in groups and return throughout the tournament, creating a boost in footfall and spending.
However, the unusual timings mean venues will need to work harder to convince customers that watching the game outside their homes is worth the effort.
Matches scheduled between 9pm and 5am GST could reshape demand patterns, with operators expecting fewer casual visitors for some fixtures but stronger demand for major games involving popular teams.
Moritz Neumann, Director of F&B at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, said the timings would “change demand more than reduce it”. Neumann added, “Late-night matches naturally favour venues that can offer comfort, atmosphere and convenience.”
Guests are becoming more selective about where they choose to spend an entire evening, particularly when matches run into the early hours of the morning.”
The hotel has expanded its sports viewing experience at Bridgewater Tavern with additional screens and viewing areas, while also introducing stay packages designed around late-night matches.
Neumann said the opportunity was to move beyond simply showing the game.
“The most successful venues will be those that create a complete experience around the match, whether that's food and beverage, entertainment, social interaction or, in our case, the ability to stay overnight without having to think about the journey home afterwards.”
With the tournament taking place during Dubai’s summer months, indoor venues are expected to have an advantage as fans look for air-conditioned spaces to watch games comfortably.
At Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, General Manager Gerrit Schmitt said the focus has been on creating an indoor sports experience that goes beyond screenings.
“Given both the late match timings and the summer season, our focus has been on creating a comfortable indoor viewing experience,” he said.
The resort has expanded its Palm Arena concept, with large-format screens, entertainment options and food and beverage offerings aimed at keeping guests engaged during matches.
Schmitt said the tournament schedule creates operational challenges, particularly for early morning matches, but major sporting events continue to attract fans.
“Football fans want to experience the biggest moments of a tournament together, and venues like Palm Arena add real value by creating an atmosphere that cannot be replicated at home.”
While major tournaments can attract visitors from across the region, operators expect the strongest impact this year to come from UAE residents turning match nights into short staycation experiences.
Late finishes mean some fans may prefer staying closer to the venue rather than travelling home after the final whistle.
Peter Hallez, F&B Manager at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, said the late schedule had created an opportunity for venues to offer more practical solutions.
“I think it will change the way guests engage rather than reduce demand,” he said.
“What we expect to see is guests spending longer in venues, planning their evenings more carefully, and placing greater importance on comfort, atmosphere and convenience.”
The hotel has introduced match-day stay packages linked to screenings at The Croft, allowing guests to watch late games before staying overnight.
Hallez said the late timings could make the experience more appealing for some fans.
“Football fans are incredibly passionate, and the late kick-off times almost make the experience feel more special.”
While enthusiasm around major sporting events remains strong, operators acknowledge that wider economic conditions and regional uncertainty could influence spending behaviour.
The Coterie at Ibn Battuta Mall said travel uncertainty, air connectivity and consumer sentiment could affect visitor numbers and spending.
“Uncertainty around travel, air connectivity, and consumer sentiment may affect visitor numbers and spending, particularly among international attendees,” the outlet said in a written statement shared with Gulf News.
However, operators remain confident that Dubai’s position as a tourism and entertainment hub will support demand.
Schmitt said Dubai had consistently shown resilience despite external pressures.
“While external factors may influence travel patterns or consumer behaviour to some degree, we remain optimistic about demand and continue to see strong interest in shared live experiences.”
As more fans choose how and where they watch matches, F&B operators say the biggest challenge is creating a reason to leave home.
The Coterie said venues would need to be more creative to attract visitors during difficult match timings.
“This small challenge will naturally encourage venues to work harder to attract the guest, whether it be through deals or the venue fitout/activated evening, which in return makes the experience the guest will face all the more exciting.”
Operators are also relying on lessons from previous tournaments. The Coterie said its experience during the Euros helped shape its approach, while other venues pointed to past football tournaments as some of their strongest trading periods.
Historically, venues report higher footfall, longer customer stays and increased food and beverage activity during major football events.
At Goose & Gander, a McGettigan’s experience at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, operators said sports events remain central to the venue’s identity, with match screenings supported by food, beverage and stay options.
The venue said major tournaments typically deliver stronger customer engagement, with the biggest impact seen during opening games, knockout rounds, finals and matches involving teams with strong fan bases.
For UAE’s F&B sector, the World Cup remains a valuable commercial opportunity — but one that requires more planning than simply switching on the screens.