US Embassy in the UAE clarifies visa rules for FIFA World Cup 2026 travellers
Abu Dhabi: As fans around the world prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, questions have emerged over whether a newly announced US visa pause could affect travel plans — particularly for UAE residents from dozens of countries.
The short answer: World Cup travel to the US is not affected.
The US government has clarified that the pause applies only to immigrant visas — not tourist or short-term visitor visas — meaning football fans, athletes, media and officials can continue to apply for visas as usual.
The US Department of State has confirmed that the pause applies only to immigrant visas, which allow permanent residence in the US.
In a statement issued on background, a State Department spokesperson told Gulf News, “This action applies to the issuance of immigrant visas only, and does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as those for tourists, athletes and their families, and media professionals intending to travel for the World Cup.”
Tourist visas, including B1/B2 visitor visas, fall under the non-immigrant category and remain unaffected.
Yes. UAE residents — including nationals of countries affected by the immigrant visa pause — can continue applying for B1/B2 tourist visas to attend World Cup matches in the US.
In an earlier statement, the US Embassy had clarified that the most common visa for tourists travelling to the United States to attend a sporting event is the standard B1/B2 visitor visa. “
There are no special or event-specific visas for World Cup ticket holders. All applicants must meet the eligibility requirements under U.S. law,” the spokesperson stated. However, the Embassy confirmed that fans can book priority visa interviews through the new FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS).
The system is designed to expedite access to interview slots for those who already hold match tickets. No fresh details about this process have been shared.
The 2026 World Cup has already unleashed a global wave of demand, with FIFA confirming it received more than 5 million ticket requests in the first 24 hours of sales.
Despite new US visa fees and tighter immigration scrutiny, demand for tourist visas from the UAE remains resilient, according to industry experts.
Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services Agency, said recent policy changes have raised awareness — but not deterred travel — particularly among financially stable UAE residents.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, Yanchenko said interest among UAE football fans is already building — and timing will be key.
“Visa applications are rising sharply, with confirmed applicants multiplying several times compared to the beginning of the year,” she said. “Early planning is absolutely essential for anyone hoping to secure a US tourist visa in time.”
She added that the biggest surge in applications is expected between January and April, as fans move to lock in travel plans well ahead of the tournament.
