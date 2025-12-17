FIFA’s ticket price climbdown offers cheap seats — but only to a few

New $60 seats for all 104 matches will be limited, allocated through national associations
FIFA has announced a concession on ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following widespread backlash from international fans and supporter groups over the cost of attending matches. The decision comes after criticism of the initially released pricing structure, which left many loyal supporters facing steep costs for even the most basic seats.
Under the revised plan, FIFA will introduce a new “Supporter Entry Tier” that offers a limited number of $60 (about £45) tickets for each of the tournament’s 104 matches, including the final. These discounted seats will account for approximately 10 per cent of each national team’s ticket allocation and will be distributed through national football associations to designated fans, typically those closely connected to their teams.
The move follows weeks of mounting criticism over ticket accessibility, with fans and campaign groups — notably Football Supporters Europe (FSE) — branding the original pricing model as “extortionate” and threatening to deter grassroots supporters from attending the tournament. Despite the introduction of the cheaper tier, fan organisations have described the concession as insufficient and a reactive measure rather than a meaningful step toward broader affordability, The Guardian reports.
Political figures have also weighed in. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the addition of lower-priced seats but urged FIFA to go further to ensure that genuine supporters are not excluded by high costs. Starmer noted that even with the new pricing tier, many fans would still face significant expenses to follow their teams throughout the competition.
FIFA says the Supporter Entry Tier was designed to reward "loyal fans" who travel with their national teams. Overall ticket demand has been exceptionally strong, with FIFA reporting more than 20 million requests in the current sales phase. The tournament, set to take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams.
Despite the revised pricing, critics point to the continued high cost of many tickets — with premium seats and packages still commanding substantial prices — and the role of dynamic pricing and reseller fees in keeping broader attendance out of reach for average fans.
