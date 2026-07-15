Argentina to wear away kit against England after ‘special request’ to FIFA

The navy blue Argentina strip is a historic symbol in this iconic fixture
Dubai: Argentina are set to wear their navy blue away kit in the World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday.
Despite being played at the neutral Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, England have been designated as the home side.
FIFA have revealed via their match colour designation release that England will wear their white home kit in the upcoming match.
Argentina will take to the field in their navy blue away strip, paired with black shorts and socks, for this week's semi-final. It will be just the second time they have worn the kit at the World Cup, having previously used it in their 3-1 Group J victory over Jordan.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is expected to wear a green and blue kit as he starts in goal. According to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, the Albiceleste specifically requested permission to wear their navy blue strip for the match.
Argentina are best known for their iconic white and sky-blue home strip, but they have also enjoyed memorable success in their navy blue away kit, particularly in World Cup meetings with England.
The two nations have faced each other five times at the World Cup, with England emerging victorious in 1962, 1966 and 2002.
Argentina's first tournament win over the Three Lions came in the 1986 quarter-finals, when Diego Maradona scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal before producing a sensational solo effort that was later voted the greatest goal in World Cup history.
Twelve years later, the sides met again in the last 16, where Argentina progressed 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.
The match is remembered for David Beckham's red card after he lashed out at Diego Simeone, whose son, Giuliano Simeone, is now part of Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad.
Argentina are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, while England are bidding to end a 60-year wait for a second world title.