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Argentina to wear away kit against England after ‘special request’ to FIFA

The navy blue Argentina strip is a historic symbol in this iconic fixture

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.
AFP-LUKE HALES

Dubai: Argentina are set to wear their navy blue away kit in the World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday.

Despite being played at the neutral Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, England have been designated as the home side.

FIFA have revealed via their match colour designation release that England will wear their white home kit in the upcoming match.

Argentina will take to the field in their navy blue away strip, paired with black shorts and socks, for this week's semi-final. It will be just the second time they have worn the kit at the World Cup, having previously used it in their 3-1 Group J victory over Jordan.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is expected to wear a green and blue kit as he starts in goal. According to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, the Albiceleste specifically requested permission to wear their navy blue strip for the match.

A lucky colour against England?

Argentina are best known for their iconic white and sky-blue home strip, but they have also enjoyed memorable success in their navy blue away kit, particularly in World Cup meetings with England.

The two nations have faced each other five times at the World Cup, with England emerging victorious in 1962, 1966 and 2002.

Argentina's first tournament win over the Three Lions came in the 1986 quarter-finals, when Diego Maradona scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal before producing a sensational solo effort that was later voted the greatest goal in World Cup history.

Twelve years later, the sides met again in the last 16, where Argentina progressed 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

The match is remembered for David Beckham's red card after he lashed out at Diego Simeone, whose son, Giuliano Simeone, is now part of Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad.

Argentina are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, while England are bidding to end a 60-year wait for a second world title.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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