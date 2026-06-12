Record Arab World Cup line-up puts tourism, hospitality and consumer spending in focus
Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to give the Arab world its biggest stage yet, with a record eight teams from the region qualifying for the tournament across the US, Canada and Mexico.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Iraq are on the team sheet this year, doubling the previous Arab record set in 2018. Jordan will make its first World Cup appearance, while Iraq returns after a 40-year absence.
The expanded tournament, which brings together 48 teams for the first time, is expected to draw 6.5 million attendees and add up to $40.9 billion to global GDP, according to organiser estimates based on an Oxford Economics study. The final impact, however, may prove more modest once ticket costs, travel expenses, hotel pricing and host-city pressures are taken into account.
Josh Gilbert, Lead Analyst, Middle East at eToro, said the bigger story for Arab economies is the exposure that comes with football’s largest global event.
“For the countries involved, the prize isn’t necessarily the tournament itself, but the attention it brings. A strong run in the tournament puts a country in front of a global audience, generating exposure that no tourism budget can replicate,” Gilbert said.
Morocco’s 2022 campaign remains the clearest regional case study. The country reached the semi-finals in Qatar and then welcomed 14.5 million visitors in 2023, up 34% from the previous year.
Football was not the only reason for that jump, but Gilbert said the tournament helped keep Morocco in the global conversation and supported tourism demand well after the final whistle.
The same effect could now work across a much wider Arab line-up, especially if one or more teams manages a deep run in the tournament. Tourism boards, airlines, hotels, restaurants, retailers and consumer brands stand to gain from the visibility that comes with World Cup momentum.
“World Cup fever is hard to ignore, and it extends well beyond the host cities,” Gilbert said.
That is relevant for the UAE and the wider Gulf, where tourism and hospitality have already been expanding. The GCC attracted 72.2 million inbound tourists in 2024, up 51.5% from 2019 levels, while UAE hotel establishments welcomed a record 32.34 million guests in 2025.
The UAE is not hosting matches, but the World Cup economy is expected to flow through local spending channels.
Fans are likely to spend on flights, hotel stays, watch parties, sports bars, restaurants, food delivery, merchandise, advertising, payments and streaming subscriptions. Broadcasters, digital platforms, payment providers and consumer brands are also expected to benefit from higher engagement during the tournament.
Saudi Arabia has led regional football investment in recent years, while Qatar, the UAE and Morocco have used sport as part of wider diversification plans built around tourism, global visibility and consumer-sector growth.
“The World Cup will not transform regional economies on its own, but it is a tailwind for sectors that were already moving in the right direction and with more Arab teams involved than ever before, MENA has a bigger stage,” Gilbert said.
Economists remain cautious about the headline numbers attached to mega-events.
Dorian Anglada, Investment Analyst at Saxo, said the World Cup’s economic impact is real, but concentrated and temporary. He said the gains are mainly local, sector-specific and limited to the duration of the event.
According to Saxo’s analysis, the tournament could generate around $17 billion in additional GDP for the US, which would amount to less than 0.1% of the country’s GDP. Mexico may see a more visible relative boost, with expected economic benefits of around $3 billion, while Canada’s projected gains of about CAD3.8 billion must be measured against public hosting costs.
Anglada said a large share of the World Cup economy reflects “redistribution rather than wealth creation,” with spending often shifted from one activity or location to another.
The 2026 edition may still carry lower risk than some previous tournaments because the US, Canada and Mexico already have most of the required stadium infrastructure in place. That reduces the chance of expensive venues becoming underused after the event, a recurring problem in past host nations.
The World Cup’s economics differ depending on who is counting the money.
FIFA benefits from centralised revenue streams such as broadcasting rights, sponsorship, licensing, ticketing and hospitality. Host cities, meanwhile, deal with costs tied to security, transport, crowd control, emergency services, sanitation, street closures and stadium modifications.
The 2026 tournament has already shown those pressures. In the US, FEMA awarded $625 million in security funding to 11 host cities. In Canada, Toronto’s cost estimates rose to roughly $380 million. In Foxborough, Massachusetts, local officials raised concerns over public safety costs tied to matches at Gillette Stadium.
That split between global revenue and local cost is why economists often warn against treating the World Cup as a simple profit engine.
With eight Arab teams competing, the tournament gives MENA countries a rare concentration of global attention.
Morocco’s role as a 2030 co-host also gives the current cycle added weight, linking this year’s Arab representation with a longer regional push into the global sports economy.
The most immediate winners are likely to be hotels, airlines, restaurants, broadcasters, streaming platforms, merchandise sellers, payment firms and consumer brands. The serious impact will depend on whether the visibility created by the tournament turns into repeat visitors, stronger national brands and sustained investment beyond the final whistle.