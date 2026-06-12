The expanded tournament, which brings together 48 teams for the first time, is expected to draw 6.5 million attendees and add up to $40.9 billion to global GDP, according to organiser estimates based on an Oxford Economics study. The final impact, however, may prove more modest once ticket costs, travel expenses, hotel pricing and host-city pressures are taken into account.

“The World Cup will not transform regional economies on its own, but it is a tailwind for sectors that were already moving in the right direction and with more Arab teams involved than ever before, MENA has a bigger stage,” Gilbert said.

The same effect could now work across a much wider Arab line-up, especially if one or more teams manages a deep run in the tournament. Tourism boards, airlines, hotels, restaurants, retailers and consumer brands stand to gain from the visibility that comes with World Cup momentum.

The most immediate winners are likely to be hotels, airlines, restaurants, broadcasters, streaming platforms, merchandise sellers, payment firms and consumer brands. The serious impact will depend on whether the visibility created by the tournament turns into repeat visitors, stronger national brands and sustained investment beyond the final whistle.

The 2026 edition may still carry lower risk than some previous tournaments because the US, Canada and Mexico already have most of the required stadium infrastructure in place. That reduces the chance of expensive venues becoming underused after the event, a recurring problem in past host nations.

According to Saxo’s analysis, the tournament could generate around $17 billion in additional GDP for the US, which would amount to less than 0.1% of the country’s GDP. Mexico may see a more visible relative boost, with expected economic benefits of around $3 billion, while Canada’s projected gains of about CAD3.8 billion must be measured against public hosting costs.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.