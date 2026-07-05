Can Morocco Conquer France & Reach Another World Cup Semi-Final?

Morocco have overcome every challenge so far, but France present their toughest test yet
Dubai: Morocco have once again exceeded expectation at the FIFA World Cup with a quarter-final clash against the mighty French in Boston Stadium awaiting them.
So far, the Atlas Lions have risen to every challenge, holding Brazil to a draw before beating Scotland and Haiti in the group stage.
They then pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by knocking out the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32, before becoming the first team to eliminate one of the tournament co-hosts in Canada with a convincing 3-0 victory in the Round of 16.
However, none of those challenges quite compare to the task now awaiting the nation.
Standing between Morocco and a second consecutive World Cup semi-final is tournament favourites France, a side packed with world-class talent and widely regarded as the team to beat in North America this summer.
While France have looked every bit the tournament favourites throughout the World Cup, their narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 offered a glimpse that they may not be quite as untouchable as many believe.
Les Bleus were expected to brush aside a Paraguay side ranked 38 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings, but instead they were made to work for every inch of the pitch.
Despite dominating possession and creating the better chances, France were unable to find a breakthrough until the 70th minute, when captain Kylian Mbappé calmly converted from the penalty spot to settle an otherwise frustrating afternoon.
That performance could provide Morocco with a blueprint heading into their quarter-final showdown.
While the Atlas Lions cannot match France for individual quality across the pitch, they can certainly replicate Paraguay's relentless approach.
Knowing they were unlikely to outplay Didier Deschamps' side in an open contest, Paraguay instead focused on disrupting France's rhythm, pressing aggressively, competing fiercely in every challenge and refusing to allow the French stars any time or space on the ball.
The physical approach appeared to frustrate France at times, with several players visibly irritated as Paraguay repeatedly got under their skin.
If Morocco can combine that same intensity and discipline with the technical quality they have already shown throughout the tournament, they may be able to turn what many see as an impossible task into a genuine contest.