World Cup quarter-final nations confirmed: Meet the final eight

Dubai: The Round of 16 produced some of the tournament's most captivating matches, and with the field now narrowed to eight, the race for football's greatest prize is just three games away for each nation.

Les Bleus are the tournament's joint-highest scorers with 14 goals, underlining the devastating attacking quality at their disposal, while victories over Senegal, Sweden, Norway and Paraguay have showcased both their firepower and their ability to win in different ways.

Tournament favourites France and dark horses Morocco kick-off the quarter-finals at Boston Stadium in perhaps the most intriguing match of them all.

Paraguay proved capable of frustrating Les Bleus for long periods in the Round of 16, limiting their usually free-flowing attack and forcing them to settle for a narrow 1-0 victory.

On paper, Didier Deschamps' side appear an incredibly difficult force to stop, but Morocco can take encouragement from both their own impressive performances and France's most recent outing.

Captain Kylian Mbappé has been at the heart of their success, producing a sensational tournament so far with seven goals, leaving him just one behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Atlas Lions have been one of the standout teams of the 2026 tournament, backing up their remarkable semi-final appearance in Qatar by reaching the quarter-finals for a second consecutive World Cup.

Morocco have once again captured the imagination of the football world, exceeding expectations on the biggest stage just as they did during their historic run at the 2022 World Cup.

Morocco won hearts with their performances in the knockouts beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after scoring late in 1-1 draw in the Round of 32, before defeating Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16.

By reaching the last eight, they have become the first African nation to qualify for the quarter-finals at consecutive World Cups, further cementing their place among the competition's elite.

With an incredible goalscoring record on the biggest stage, he currently sits just two goals behind a 39-year-old Lionel Messi’s World Cup tally, and at only 27 years old, he could still have two more tournaments ahead of him.

Kylian Mbappé has consistently delivered for his nation across the three World Cups he has played in so far.

He showed his importance once again by bailing France out against Paraguay, and that is why Morocco will need to keep him quiet if they are to have a chance.

By the end of his career, it is very possible that Mbappé could be regarded as the greatest World Cup player ever.

Spain, the reigning European champions, should not be overlooked as one of the favorites to win the tournament. While they have not always captured attention with high-scoring performances, their defensive strength has been remarkable, with the nation keeping six consecutive clean sheets to set a World Cup record for the most matches in a row without conceding a goal.

Belgium, meanwhile, have been one of the surprise teams of the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals despite questions surrounding an aging core featuring stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. They have found an effective balance between experience and youth, and their quality was on full display in the previous round as they produced a statement performance by defeating co-hosts the United States 4-1.

If he can find his best form in the latter stages, it could significantly boost Spain’s chances of lifting the trophy.

While the 18-year-old has not had the tournament he would have wanted from a goal-scoring perspective, he remains Spain’s most dangerous attacking threat.

So far, he has contributed three assists, with his biggest impact coming through chance creation, creativity, and his ability to beat defenders one-on-one rather than his finishing.

They first overcame a talented Ivory Coast side before producing an even bigger statement by defeating five-time champions Brazil, with Erling Haaland delivering on both occasions.

Norway are enjoying their best World Cup run since their famous 1998 campaign, with their knockout performances proving to be among the most impressive of the tournament.

Their Round of 16 victory over Mexico on enemy soil is arguably the game of the tournament so far, as they held onto a 3-2 lead while down to 10 men and showed the resilience that has turned a previously uncertain fan base into believers after a worrying performance against DR Congo in round of 32.

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland in this quarter-final clash. The Norwegian striker has enjoyed a sensational first World Cup, sitting joint-second alongside Mbappé with seven goals in the tournament so far.

His ability to deliver in the biggest moments has been a major reason behind Norway’s historic run, and if England can find a way to keep Haaland quiet, they will give themselves a strong chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

After a strong group-stage campaign, they narrowly defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 before producing a remarkable comeback against Egypt, overturning a two-goal deficit with just over 10 minutes remaining to win 3-2 again.

It has already been an unforgettable tournament for the reigning champions, Argentina, who have been involved in two thrilling knockout matches so far.

Those qualities could prove crucial against an Argentina side that has shown it can produce moments of brilliance but has also displayed significant vulnerabilities throughout the tournament.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have continued their tradition of quietly progressing at major tournaments, with their organisation, discipline, and defensive structure making them one of the toughest teams to break down.

The Argentine captain has continued to create history, overtaking Miroslav Klose as the highest-scoring player ever at the World Cup, while proving that even at his age he remains one of the best players in the world.

Currently leading the Golden Boot race, Messi has been the driving force behind Argentina’s run, and they will once again rely on their legendary forward to deliver when it matters most.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.