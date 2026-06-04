From Portland to Spokane, this is where Arab teams will be based
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the largest tournament in football history, featuring 48 teams and a record 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Co-hosted by three nations for the first time, the tournament will run from June 11 to July 19.
The sheer scale of the competition is unprecedented. Many of the US stadiums selected as venues have capacities exceeding 70,000 spectators, with early group-stage fixtures expected to challenge or surpass previous attendance records. With host cities stretching from Vancouver to Mexico City, some teams could travel over 8,000 kilometres during the group stage. The expanded format also means finalists will play eight matches instead of the previous seven.
A record eight Arab nations have qualified for the World Cup 2026. Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Qatar, Iraq and Jordan will all be part of the global sporting event.
Preparations: Pre-tournament training and base camps
Preparations are now entering their final phase. The official 26-player squads were submitted to FIFA by June 1 and announced on June 2. While a handful of nations, including Japan and Australia, have opted for pre-tournament training camps outside their designated base camp locations, most teams are either arriving at or preparing to travel to their World Cup bases this week ahead of the tournament's opening match on June 11.
For the Arab nations, preparations are spread across North America. From California and Oregon on the US West Coast to Texas, Kansas, New Jersey, West Virginia and Mexico, each team has selected a base camp designed to balance training requirements, travel logistics and proximity to match venues.
Algeria
Base Camp: Lawrence, Kansas, US
Training Venue: Rock Chalk Park, University of Kansas
Accommodation: DoubleTree, Lawrence
Egypt
Base Camp: Spokane, Washington, US
Training Venue: Gonzaga University
Accommodation: Northern Quest Resort and Casino
Iraq
Base Camp: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, US
Training Venue: Greenbrier Sports Performance Center
Accommodation: The Greenbrier Resort
Jordan
Base Camp: Portland, Oregon, US
Training Venue: University of Portland
Accommodation: The Nines Hotel
Morocco
Base Camp: Basking Ridge, New Jersey, US
Training Venue: Pingry School
Accommodation: Somerset Hills Hotel
Qatar
Base Camp: Santa Barbara, California, US
Training Venue: Westmont College
Accommodation: Courtyard by Marriott
Saudi Arabia
Base Camp: Austin, Texas, US
Training Venue: Austin FC Stadium
Accommodation: The Four Seasons
Tunisia
Base Camp: Monterrey, Mexico
Training Venue: El Barrial Training Center
Accommodation: Unconfirmed
Iraq’s return to the World Cup after a 40-year absence is among the standout stories. The team will be based at the prestigious Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, a historic destination that has hosted numerous US presidents and features training facilities within the resort grounds.
Jordan, making their World Cup debut, have chosen Portland, Oregon, as their base, while Morocco will train in New Jersey, one of the tournament’s most sought-after locations and home to a sizeable Moroccan diaspora community. Saudi Arabia, appearing in their seventh World Cup, will prepare at Austin FC’s facilities in Texas, while Qatar will be based in Santa Barbara, California, at a venue that has previously hosted top international and professional teams.
Tunisia will train at CF Monterrey’s renowned facilities in Mexico; Algeria have established their base in Kansas ahead of matches in nearby Kansas City; and Egypt have opted for Washington state in line with a group stage schedule concentrated along the western regions of the United States and Canada.