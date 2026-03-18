When football meets geopolitics: The challenges facing World Cup 2026

When the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America on June 11, 2026, it will be the largest sporting event ever staged. Matches will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, involving millions of spectators and a global television audience expected to exceed five billion. The tournament is now unfolding against a geopolitical backdrop that few planners anticipated: a major war in the Middle East involving the United States and Israel against Iran, Iranian retaliation across the region, and an increasingly assertive foreign policy under the current US administration. Many policymakers and football officials quietly hope that the conflict will de-escalate or conclude well before the tournament begins, as a prolonged war would risk casting a shadow over the world’s largest sporting event.