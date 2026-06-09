Beginners guide to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Beginner’s guide to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, explaining the format, teams and key players

Check out this beginners guide to the 2026 World Cup

Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here, but if you're still wondering what all the excitement is about, don't worry, we've got you covered with this beginner's guide.

After reading this guide, you'll be ready to follow the action and maybe even impress a few friends and family members with your World Cup knowledge.

What is the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest international football (soccer) competition in the world, held every four years.

It brings together national teams from across the globe to compete for the title of world champions. Teams first go through qualifying rounds in their regions, and the best nations earn a place in the final tournament.

The tournament itself is made up of a group stage followed by knockout rounds, ending with the final match where the winner is crowned world champion.

It’s one of the most watched sporting events on the planet, known for huge global audiences, iconic moments, and legendary players.

Where is this year’s World Cup being held?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted across three countries for the first time in history: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Matches will be played in 16 cities spread across North America, including major venues such as New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Toronto, and Vancouver.

When does the tournament start?

The opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for Thursday June 11 2026 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The host nation Mexico will take on South Africa in a Group A fixture.

How many teams will there be?

This year’s tournament will feature 48 teams, making it the biggest edition in the competitions history.

The teams will be split into 12 groups of four, with the top sides progressing into a new expanded knockout stage.

How does the group stages work?

Each team will play three matches in their group, one against each of the other teams in the same group. Teams earn 3 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and 0 for a loss.

At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group automatically qualify, along with the eight best third-placed teams, making up a 32-team knockout stage.

From there, it becomes a straight elimination format all the way to the final.

Which country is most likely to win?

There’s no way to say for sure who will win the FIFA World Cup 2026, but a few nations are expected to be among the strongest contenders based on recent form and tournament history.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi are the reigning world champions after winning the last World Cup in 2022 and will again be among the favourites having shown they can deliver on the biggest stage.

France are also consistently in the mix, having reached multiple recent major finals, including the last two World Cup finals, and they remain one of the deepest squads in world football.

England are viewed as serious contenders too, having reached two European Championship finals in the past six years and building a strong generation of talent aiming to end their long wait for a major trophy.

Spain, the current European champions, also enter the tournament with momentum and a technically strong squad capable of going deep into the competition.

Alongside these, traditional powerhouses like Brazil and Germany are always expected to challenge, making the 2026 tournament one of the most open and competitive in years.

Who is the most successful World Cup nation?

The most successful nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup is Brazil.

They have won the tournament 5 times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002), more than any other country.

Brazil are also the only nation to have qualified for every single World Cup since the competition began in 1930.

They are closely followed by Germany and Italy, who have both won the tournament 4 times each.

Which players should I look out for this year?

As always, the World Cup is set to be packed with world-class talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stand out as two of the biggest names to watch at this summer because they are widely regarded as two of the greatest players in football history.

Both have defined an era of the sport, breaking countless records and dominating the game at the highest level for nearly two decades. The 2026 tournament is expected to be their last World Cup, adding extra significance to every appearance they make.

With World Cup glory already achieved by Messi in 2022, and Ronaldo still chasing that ultimate prize, their final potential tournament promises to be a historic moment in football.

Kylian Mbappé is also a player to watch, boasting a lethal goalscoring record and a proven ability to deliver in big moments.

England’s record scorer and captain Harry Kane perhaps enters the tournament as the most inform player coming off the back of an unbelievable season with Bayern Munich.

Spain’s exciting young winger Lamine Yamal is expected to light up the tournament with his creativity and fearlessness despite his age.

Egypt will rely heavily on Mohamed Salah, whose pace and finishing make him a constant threat on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Erling Haaland will arrive as one of the most feared strikers in world football, capable of tearing apart any defence.

Also Read: 10 players to watch at the World Cup

Robert Ilsley Sports Reporter Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets. Show More