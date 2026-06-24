Share your pics for the Gulf News Wave Your Flag campaign now
Brazil, Morocco, Portugal, Argentina, Curaçao, Egypt, Spain — which flag are you waving for the FIFA World Cup 2026?
We want to celebrate moments of community, fun and good times with Wave Your Flag. We're asking everyone to share photos and videos while you're supporting your favourite FIFA World Cup football teams.
Submit your photos here, and then look for the submissions below and on social media.
“My daughter and I are passionate supporters of the Brazil team. She is a huge Neymar fan. I am supporting Brazil since 1990."
“I am living in Dubai. I am from Bangladesh, but I support Argentina always.”
“Argentina fan Sebastian George in Abu Dhabi.”
"Team Curaçao all the way from Dubai!"
"We are celebrating NORWAY here in Al Nakheel Villas, Al Sufouh! Bobby, Torben, Harry and Otto!"
"After seeing football fever take over social media, we thought — why not bring the World Cup spirit into the office in our own way?...Team spirit unlocked — 'Same office, different teams, one big vibe.'”
"On June 18, we celebrated a World Cup party at our company Schueco, Dafza, Dubai."
"This is me wearing my Argentina jersey. The photo was taken here in my home in Dubai. After Mexico, I supported Argentina team."
"Brazilian little squad! Pedro, Joao, Bento and Bia supporting their country!"
"This is our Brasilian community in Al Ain. Everyone in Andre and Elis’s house watching Brazil x Haiti."
"Brazilian women Elis, Barbara, Dhara, Kellen, Deisi, Evelyn, Amanda, Rafa and Anna cheering for Brazil in Al Ain during the June 24 match."
"My family and I at a party in the Dubai desert, proudly supporting the Mexican National Team. ¡Vamos México!"
"Photo captured during a tandem skydive at Skydive Dubai, Palm Drop Zone, Dubai, on June 22, 2026 (match day). I'm wearing the Argentina national team jersey to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 and to show my support for Argentina from 13,000 feet above the city."
"Rounak of Grade 11 supports CR7. He was delighted when Ronaldo scored."
“Forca Portugal! Watching the squad dominate from the Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi!"
"My kids Amal, Kadeeja, and Maryam Shareef are soaking up the World Cup spirit, proudly wearing the jerseys of their favourite football stars!"
"Kaashvi aged 9 years supports Brazil and was well prepared before the Brazil and Scotland match with Brazil winning with three goals."
"My son's birthday was June 24, the same day as Messi. He is big fan of Messi we support Argentina for a long time."
"Benicio and Benjamin cheering on our beloved Argentina at home! The World Champions are here!"
"Brazil vs Morocco, 14 June in Al Ajman."
"June 29 in Sharjah"
"Kinza Hareem Azizi at Deira International School in Dubai."
"Name: Jaynika Sunil Nair's birthday celebration with an Argentina and Messi on June 28 at Ecos Dubai Hotel Al Furjan Dubai."
"Siddhi is my name. The photo is from my nursery at Maple Bear on June 29 during a sports activity."
"Saudi Arabia fan! Saudi against Uruguay"
"Alana cheering for Portugal."
"I’m an Argentina fan. I love Messi."
"Who will take the trophy? We are the team of Portugal and Argentina. Lets go."
"Brazil vs Japan. Football is more than a sport—it's an emotion that unites millions. Let’s go, Seleção! Forca Brazil. Roshan D'mello, Shalini D'mello, Lester Marchon, Vivienne, Jairzinho Sieiro and Jennifer Sieiro in Al Nahda on June 29, 2026."
"My children are excited with their first World Cup. Everyone in the UAE loves football! My kids included, they are all ready and set to cheer for their favourite team, Spain! Adam, Aryssa, Aleyna and Aidil from Nasma Residence Sharjah on June 29, 2026."
"Meet Ande (@furr.andes on Instagram), The UAE pup who’s been guessing and predicting the winners of every single match on his Instagram page, spreading the FIFA fever within his pup community and now almost reaching 1,000 followers!"
"I support Portugal for the FIFA World Cup 2026."
"This is my son’s picture. His name is Abaan Ahmed. He is 6 years old. He is pictured on July 3, 2026 at Al Mankhool, Dubai."
"My son is a CR7 fanboy, and this photo was taken on a Portugal match day, but the costumes he and his sister wore were edited on Instagram by their mother. He was so amazed to see this."
"Vamos Argentina!"
"I'm at Umm Al Quwain Creek waterfront park wearing the Spain National away jersey on June 30th."
"I am sharing this special moment involving my daughter, Zahra Firoz. She is 5 years old. Zahra is a huge fan of Lionel Messi. On Sunday, June 28, 2026, she danced in front of the Burj Khalifa to celebrate her love for Messi. It was a joyful and memorable moment for our family."
"Photo of my daughter Rachel Ligin. The picture was taken in Dubai. She is supporting Argentina."
"In Khalifa City."
"Hugo Boss the Maltese in Dubai - wearing the Brazil Jersey.
Our hearts have always belonged to Brazil, and they always will. Through every victory, every heartbreak, every comeback.
And for me, there has only ever been one football hero... Neymar Jr.
Maybe it's because Momma is a die-hard Neymar fan, but loving Brazil was never a choice-it became part of who I am.
Forever Brazil. Forever Neymar."
"Whiskey is ready for another Messi Masterclass."
"This is our dog, Ziggy, cheering on Portugal."
"Tiffany is rooting for ARGENTINA on June 11."
"Viva Portugal!"
"My dog and my dad are both huge Argentina fans. This photo was taken during Argentina vs Australia."
"Photo with my favourite team jersey, Argentina in Al Noud, Al Ain, UAE."
"Cyra Carolyn Benny in International City, Dubai on July 2, 2026."
"The photo is of my kids in a garden: the eldest boy Saud, the second one is Safa and the youngest one in the middle is Azlan. They are football freaks."
"Supporting Portugal. Ronaldo fan."
"Fatimah cheering for Ronaldo!"
"This photo and video taken at Emirates Golf Club on June 22 during the Argentina vs Austria match."
"Advaith Sriraman Grade 2 student steps out in true Brazilian colours, matching a vibrant yellow jersey with crisp athletic shorts and a football to support his favourite team, BRAZIL."
"At home cheering Portugal."
"Muhammad Alyan in Abu Dhabi."
"Portugal wining against Croatia, best game."
"Daveed cheers for Messi and Team Argentina. Vamos!"
"Elisangela’s house in Al Ain. Brazil v. Japan on June 29.
Aline, André, Augusto, Amanda, Alcides, Bárbara, Camila, Deley, Deisi, Elves, Elisangela, Eduardo, Evelyn, Felipe, Gabriela, Janielton, Kellen, Luiz, Lucas, Marco, Rafa, Stephanie."
"United by work, divided by teams. One office, many jerseys! Jersey day in our office on June 29, 2026."
"Mega Mall in Sharjah on July 3."
"Spain fans."
"Brother and sister Argentina fans, Viaan and Iraaya."
"Brazilian singer Midian Almeida, Soul Brazil Band and DJ Keké and Jardel Silva in Sunsetzinho at EventChic Ballroom, Al Qouz Dubai."
"My daughter is a fan of CR7."
"Brazil versus Norway.
Elis, André, Janielton, Kellen, Rafaela, Lucas, Alexandre, Luiz, Stephany, Eduardo, Miguel, Bárbara."
"Shivansh, 10.5 month old, in Dubai Investment Park 2."
"Rudransh, 10.5 months old, in Dubai Investment Park 2."
"Stephanie and Rayan supporting France."
"Ronaldo fans."
"MBAPPE fans."
"Portugal v. Spain."
"I like Cristiano Ronaldo because he is a good person. He works very hard, never gives up,"
"Lamine Yamal fans."
"I am Kimaya and I support Messi."