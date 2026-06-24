"Hugo Boss the Maltese in Dubai - wearing the Brazil Jersey.

Our hearts have always belonged to Brazil, and they always will. Through every victory, every heartbreak, every comeback.

And for me, there has only ever been one football hero... Neymar Jr.

Maybe it's because Momma is a die-hard Neymar fan, but loving Brazil was never a choice-it became part of who I am.

Forever Brazil. Forever Neymar."