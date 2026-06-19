Share your photos and videos with Gulf News as you support your favourite teams
The UAE is home to people from so many different nationalities. Everyone is proud to call this country home, but at the same time, they still carry so much pride for where they come from.
We see this clearly during big football moments like the FIFA World Cup. Homes, schools and community spaces become full of colours, flags and excitement. Some fans wear their team jerseys, others wave their flags, and many gather with family and friends to cheer for their countries.
Through Wave Your Flag, we want to celebrate these moments with the community. We are asking fans across the UAE to send us their best photos and videos while they support their teams and celebrate their countries.
It can be a simple moment with your family, a big celebration with friends, or even a fun photo of you wearing your country’s colours. Sharing these moments with everyone makes the World Cup feel even more fun, engaging and full of group spirit. We want to see how people in the UAE are showing their football pride together.
Selected photos and videos will be shared on our social media pages, online galleries and in print. So, wear your colours, wave your flag, capture the moment and share it with us.