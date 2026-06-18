Vozinha: Cape Verde goalkeeper's mother rushed to US after son's epic World Cup stand

From heartbreak to homecoming: A mother's dream, a nation's pride, a US bipartisan victory
On Monday, 40-year-old Josimar "Vozinha" Dias, the veteran goalkeeper for tiny Cape Verde, delivered a performance for the ages.
Facing the mighty Spain in his nation's World Cup debut, Vozinha stood like a fortress. He faced barrage after barrage, making save after improbable save, helping the Blue Sharks hold the European champions to a stunning 0-0 draw.
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In the electric glow of a World Cup stadium, Dias the underdog's heroic stand on the pitch — which became a global symbol of resilience — was overshadowed by a mother's quiet absence.
The world erupted in admiration.
Vozinha's Instagram followers skyrocketed from around 50,000 to millions overnight. He was named “Man of the Match”.
At 40, he became the oldest player to feature in a nation's World Cup debut. Yet, as the final whistle blew and tears streamed down his face, they weren't just tears of triumph.
"I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents... My mum could not be here either for a visa issue," Vozinha emotionally revealed.
His mother, Ana Candida Evora, had been priced out and blocked by bureaucratic and financial hurdles tied to US entry requirements for the tournament.
No mother should miss her child making history.
Cape Verde is one of 50 countries whose citizens are required by the Trump administration to pay a bond of up to $15,000, because of allegations of high rates of overstaying their visas.
Enter US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, himself of Cape Verdean heritage. Moved by the story that captured hearts worldwide, Jeffries sprang into action.
He publicly urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the U.S. State Department to intervene.
In a powerful statement and social media post, Jeffries announced the joyful resolution: Vozinha and his mother "will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday" against Uruguay.
All fees waived.
Travel arrangements underway.
"It is a privilege to announce" that this reunion is happening, Jeffries declared, thanking Rubio, State Department officials, Cabo Verde's government, and FIFA for their swift collaboration.
In a divided political landscape, this rare moment of cross-aisle humanity shone through.
For Vozinha, a star from a nation of just over 500,000 people ranked 67th in the world, the story transcends sports.
Cape Verdeans in the diaspora and soccer fans everywhere celebrated the underdog grit.
That joy was incomplete until now.
This isn't just about one visa or one match. It's about family, sacrifice, and the universal pull of a parent's pride.
Vozinha grew up cherishing the elders who raised him; now, his mother gets to see the man he became on the biggest stage.
As Cape Verde faces Uruguay, the stands in Miami will hold more than fans — they'll hold a family's healed heart.
In a World Cup full of drama, this heartfelt reunion reminds us why we play: for the moments that bind us across oceans, borders, and divides. Nos ki dan — "We did it”.
The Blue Sharks' roar just got louder.