I’m grateful for everything life has given me, says Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha

We made the right person famous, Cape Verde’s second goalkeeper, CJ Dos Santos says
Cape Verde arrived at the FIFA World Cup as complete outsiders. By the time their remarkable journey ended, the tiny island nation had become one of the tournament’s greatest success stories.
With a population of just over 500,000, the Blue Sharks had already written history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup. But they were never content with simply making up the numbers. They came determined to prove that belief, discipline and fearless football could overcome reputation.
Cape Verde stunned the football world by finishing unbeaten in Group H, earning hard-fought draws against European champions Spain, two-time world champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to secure a place in the Round of 32.
Their dream eventually came to an end against tournament favourites Argentina, but not before producing one of the most memorable matches of the World Cup.
The Blue Sharks twice fought back to level the score and pushed Lionel Messi’s side into extra time before a heartbreaking 111th-minute own goal handed Argentina a dramatic 3-2 victory. Despite the defeat, Cape Verde left the pitch with heads held high after earning the admiration of football fans across the globe.
Among the heroes of Cape Verde’s unforgettable campaign, none shone brighter than veteran goalkeeper Josimar Dias, better known as Vozinha.
At 40 years old, the experienced shot-stopper delivered a string of world-class performances, including seven spectacular saves in a stunning goalless draw against Spain. He was equally outstanding against Argentina, keeping one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks at bay for long periods and almost helping his nation produce one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
His performances transformed him from a relatively unknown goalkeeper into one of the tournament’s breakout stars.
The impact was extraordinary. Vozinha’s Instagram following exploded from around 50,000 before the tournament to more than 27 million afterwards, making him one of the biggest social media sensations of the World Cup.
“I’m very grateful and very happy for everything that happened in my life,” Vozinha told CBS News.
“I never expected any of this. It’s been crazy, insane. Football has always allowed me to be around people, but this level of recognition is something I never imagined.
“In Cape Verde, we love welcoming people. We can cook outside our homes and eat together in the street. Now I can’t always do that anymore. But I’m happy because before, whenever we said we were from Cape Verde, people would ask, ‘Where is that?’ Now they know our country. I think that’s the best thing that could happen.”
Vozinha said becoming a professional footballer was always a dream, but growing up in Cape Verde meant overcoming enormous obstacles.
“Since I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a professional player,” he said.
“In our country, the opportunities are very small. We are African, we are Cape Verdean, and first you have to fight for visas. Even though we have a lot of talent, it’s difficult because nobody is watching you. We don’t have the facilities or the conditions that bigger countries have.
“There has always been talent in Cape Verde, but players rarely had the opportunity to go to Europe or be seen by bigger clubs. Now everybody is watching.”
Despite becoming one of the tournament’s biggest stars, Vozinha remains focused on football rather than fame.
“I want to keep playing for at least another one or two years, depending on how my body feels,” he said. “I hope I can find a club that wants me because I’m a football player, not because I’m a marketing person.”
Cape Verde’s second goalkeeper, CJ Dos Santos, believes the global recognition Vozinha received could not have happened to a more deserving person.
“We started the tournament with about 500,000 people in the country, and it turned out to be maybe billions around the world supporting us,” said the San Diego FC goalkeeper.
“You could truly feel the love and support that we were gaining as the tournament progressed.”
Reflecting on the thrilling defeat to Argentina, Dos Santos described it as one of the greatest football matches he has ever witnessed.
“By far the greatest game I’ve had the privilege of watching live,” he said. “Probably one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen. The back and forth, both teams competed so intensely. It was incredible to be part of.”
He reserved special praise for Vozinha, whom he described as both an exceptional player and an inspirational leader.
“We made the right person famous,” Dos Santos said.
“He was one of the best players and mentors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. The man he was before the tournament and the man he was afterwards are exactly the same.
“He’s humble, fun-loving and a leader both on and off the pitch. They definitely made the right person famous.”
Although Cape Verde’s World Cup campaign ended in the knockout stage, its impact is expected to be felt for years to come.
For young footballers across the island nation, the team’s historic run has shown that dreams once considered impossible can become reality.
Dos Santos believes the experience has changed his own outlook on what is achievable.
“It gives me another reason to work even harder now,” he said. “It puts things into perspective and makes things seem more attainable than they were before.”
Cape Verde may have left the World Cup without a trophy, but they departed with something equally valuable – the respect of the football world and the belief that even the smallest nations can inspire millions on the biggest stage.