'My mum couldn’t be here': Cape Verde hero Vozinha opens up on visa issue, personal heartbreak

Vozinha’s heroic saves and sacrifice power Cape Verde’s shock draw with Spain
Cape Verde’s historic World Cup debut against Spain delivered far more than a famous result. Goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the standout figure of the night, inspiring a stunning 0-0 draw while sharing a deeply emotional personal story of sacrifice, perseverance, and pride.
The 40-year-old veteran produced a heroic display in Atlanta, making seven saves to frustrate Spain and secure a memorable point for the tournament newcomers. He was later named Player of the Match after a performance that has already become one of the defining moments of the competition.
Speaking after the match, Vozinha said Cape Verde’s players had worked for years to live through such a moment, describing the result as a day of pride for the country, as reported by The Sun.
He explained that his tears were also linked to the absence of his family. Vozinha said he grew up with his grandparents, who died a few years ago, while his mother could not attend the match due to visa issues and financial constraints.
“I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy. I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25… I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream,” he said.
He added that the achievement was not just personal, but collective.
“This is for everyone. I was named man of the match, but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”
Despite the joy on the pitch, Vozinha revealed a poignant personal absence from the stands. His mother was unable to travel due to visa complications, while he also reflected on the loss of his grandparents, who raised him during his childhood.
“I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents… they passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either due to a visa issue and the money we had to pay for it,” he said, according to Goal.com.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has also faced wider scrutiny over visa delays and entry restrictions.
Reports have highlighted challenges for several delegations, including members of the Iranian football federation being denied entry to the US and Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan facing visa-related issues despite holding valid documentation.
FIFA has stated it does not control visa policy decisions, with President Gianni Infantino noting that entry requirements remain the responsibility of host nations.
Beyond his performance on the pitch, Vozinha’s story captured global attention. He reportedly saw his social media following surge dramatically after the match, crossing over a million followers as fans reacted to his display.
In an interview with Caze TV, he expressed astonishment at the sudden attention, thanking supporters—particularly in Brazil—for their encouragement.
“I had almost 50,000 followers… wow,” he said, reacting in disbelief as he was shown the figures. “That’s crazy… thank you so much.”
Cape Verde’s draw with Spain marked one of the tournament’s earliest shocks, but for Vozinha, it represented something even deeper—a lifelong journey fulfilled on football’s biggest stage, driven by resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering belief.