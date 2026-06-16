Al Bataeh stalwart helps smallest-ever World Cup nation stun European champions
Cape Verde's heroic 0-0 draw against European champions Spain will be remembered for years to come.
The World Cup debutants arrived in the United States as rank outsiders. They are ranked 64th in the world, became the smallest country by land area ever to qualify for the tournament and relied on a 40 year old goalkeeper who plays in Portugal's second division.
Yet when the final whistle blew, it was Spain who were left frustrated.
While veteran goalkeeper Vozinha rightly grabbed the headlines with a remarkable performance, another key figure in Cape Verde's defensive masterclass has a strong connection to the UAE.
That player is Al Bataeh centre back Diney.
Diney's full name is Edilson Alberto Monteiro Sanches Borges. Born in Tarrafal on Santiago Island in Cape Verde on January 17, 1995, the defender has quietly built a solid professional career across several countries before reaching football's biggest stage.
The 31 year old currently plays for UAE Pro League side Al Bataeh, where he has established himself as one of the club's most reliable defenders.
His journey to the UAE came after spells in Portugal and Morocco, where he developed a reputation as a physical and dependable centre back capable of leading a defensive line.
Cape Verde knew they would spend much of the match defending against one of the world's strongest attacking teams.
Spain dominated possession with 74 per cent of the ball and controlled long periods of the game. However, Cape Verde's defensive organisation was exceptional.
Diney was one of the central figures in that resistance alongside defensive partner Roberto Lopes, who plays his club football in Ireland. The pair produced a superb display at the heart of the back line, helping keep Spain's star studded attack at bay throughout the match.
The result (0-0) was one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far and earned Cape Verde the first World Cup point in the nation's history.
Perhaps the most astonishing statistic from the match highlighted just how disciplined Cape Verde were.
Despite facing relentless Spanish pressure, Cape Verde committed just one foul during the entire game.
According to available World Cup records dating back to 1966, that is the fewest fouls committed by any team in a FIFA World Cup match.
It was a remarkable achievement for a side making its debut on football's biggest stage.
Vozinha's heroics may dominate the headlines, but Diney's contribution should not be overlooked.
The Al Bataeh defender played a major role in one of the greatest results in Cape Verde's football history and showcased the quality that exists within the UAE Pro League.
For a nation of just over half a million people, holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw was already a dream. For Diney, it was another reminder of how far a football journey can take you, from the streets of Tarrafal to the FIFA World Cup stage.