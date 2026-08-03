Vozinha finally arrives in Chile to raucous welcome

Vozinha, as the 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper is better known, has had to negotiate a series of twists and turns that had put his move to Santiago in doubt.

If that doesn’t ring a bell, it is because the footballer is known the world over by a different name, one that became especially popular following his goalkeeping exploits in the recently-concluded World Cup which landed him a contract with top Chilean club Colo Colo.

"I'm very happy to be here. And I want to thank the fans for the patience they've shown while waiting for me," the Cape Verde star told reporters in Chile. "See you at the Monumental Stadium."

At last, he arrived at Santiago's airport at 8:35pm local time and was welcomed by a huge crowd of supporters who gathered at the terminal with flags, banners, drums, and chants.

Colo Colo, Chile's most successful soccer club, announced his signing on July 24. However, a series of setbacks – including documentation issues and personal matters – delayed his arrival on three separate occasions, causing concern both within and outside the club.

The veteran goalkeeper will be allowed to wear the nickname that brought him worldwide fame on his jersey after the Chilean Football Federation unanimously decided on Friday to amend its regulations and allow him to be identified as Vozinha – "grandma" in Portuguese. The change was necessary because, under Chilean league rules, players are required to use only their surnames on the back of their jerseys.

Colo Colo said Vozinha is expected to join training on Tuesday. The club also plans to officially present its marquee signing for the remainder of the season that same day.

The World Cup's breakout goalkeeper is scheduled to undergo medical examinations on Monday before officially signing his contract with Colo Colo. The initial deal will run for six months, with an option to extend it for another 12.

"I'm excited. And if Colo Colo wins the title, next year comes the Copa Libertadores, which makes everything even more exciting for all of Chile and South America," Marcos Antonio Barrera, a 32-year-old club supporter, told The Associated Press.

"The Colo Colo family and all of Chile are eagerly waiting," fan Sebastián Paredes said. "Now he has to earn his place at Colo Colo through talent, dedication, hard work, commitment, and by winning over the fans. Hopefully, he'll be a great signing and help put Chile on the map."

His performances brought him meteoric fame not only on the field. Before the World Cup, he had fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram; he now has more than 29.5 million.

Vozinha arrives in Chile after ending his spell with Chaves in Portugal's second division. He became one of the standout figures of the World Cup thanks to a string of spectacular saves against powerhouses Spain, Uruguay, and Lionel Messi's Argentina, which ultimately eliminated Cape Verde in the Round of 32.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.