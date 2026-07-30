One of the most popular clubs in South America, Colo-Colo are back in the news once again, thanks to a once-unknown goalkeeper, who has now become one of the most recognisable faces following his spectacular exploits in the recently-concluded World Cup.

Back in 1991, a little-known club from Chile stunned the football world by winning the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club competition. In a tournament featuring Argentina’s River Plate and Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Corinthians and Flamengo, Colo-Colo became the first side from Chile to win the prestigious competition.

In any case, the buzz around the goalkeeper with a ‘spidey sense’ is only expected to increase once he dons the goalkeeper’s jersey for the current Chilean Premier League leaders.

Colo-Colo have requested an exemption from the Council of Presidents, the body comprised of the top executives of Chilean clubs. The board is expected to vote on the matter on Friday, and the decision must be unanimous for Vozinha to wear his nickname.

That would be a setback not only for the player – whose moniker means "grandma" in Portuguese, a tribute to the woman who raised him – but also to the personal brand he has built worldwide.

For now, the most pressing concern is the name that will appear on the goalkeeper's jersey. Regulations from the Chilean National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) require players to use their surname. This means that Vozinha – whose real name is Josimar Jose Évora Dias – would not be allowed to use the nickname that made him famous around the world.

While a delay in paperwork has meant the World Cup star’s unveiling in a Colo-Colo jersey got postponed, the Cape Verde goalkeeper cashed in on his new-found fame by promoting the new Spider-Man film by donning Spider-Man gear as part of a Sony Pictures Brazil campaign promoting "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

As his social media following soared, Vozinha became the face of several advertising campaigns. On Instagram, Vozinha has 29.6 million followers – up from under 50,000 before the World Cup.

The 40-year-old’s move to South America has generated enormous interest in Chile, where the national team failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup after finishing last in the qualifiers. His signing is also expected to boost the profile of both Colo-Colo and Chilean football while creating significant commercial opportunities.

"The whole world is getting to know Colo-Colo better," supporter Hector Hermosilla said. "The world's cameras will be on Vozinha and that's going to be good for the club."

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who kept a clean sheet against eventual champions Spain in the team's opening match before producing a series of spectacular saves against finalists Argentina in the round of 32, where Cape Verde lost 3-2, is already producing magic of a different kind ahead of the unveiling by his new club.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.