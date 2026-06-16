From 50,000 to 5 million followers: Vozinha broke down after Spain heroics and revealed US visa issue

Viral Cape Verde hero Vozinha: "My mum couldn't be here due to a visa issue"
ape Verde hero Vozinha breaks down in tears after historic Spain draw: 'My mum couldn't be here'
What a story this is. What an unbelievable story.
A nation of just 525,000 people stepped onto the World Cup stage for the very first time and held reigning European champions Spain to a stunning 0-0 draw. The hero of the night was 40 year old goalkeeper Josimar "Vozinha" Dias, whose remarkable display helped Cape Verde earn the first World Cup point in the country's history.
While Spain dominated possession and created chances throughout the match in Atlanta, Vozinha stood tall. The veteran goalkeeper produced seven saves and delivered one of the greatest goalkeeping performances seen at this tournament so far.
Yet, when the final whistle blew, it was not celebration that first captured attention. Vozinha was in tears.
The reason had nothing to do with football.
Speaking after the game, the Cape Verde captain revealed that visa issues prevented his mother from travelling to the United States to witness the biggest moment of his career. Other family members were also unable to make the trip.
"I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. My mum couldn't be here either due to a visa issue, and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time," Vozinha told reporters, as quoted by The Athletic.
The goalkeeper admitted that sharing the occasion with his loved ones would have made the moment even more special.
"I would like her to be here, but I'm also very happy. I have worked my whole life for this moment. I'm 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012."
"I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people."
The scale of Cape Verde's achievement is difficult to overstate.
On paper, the gulf between the two teams was enormous. In fact, a single player on Spain's bench was worth more on the transfer market than Vozinha and the entire Cape Verde squad combined.
But football is not played on paper.
For 90 minutes, Cape Verde defended with courage and discipline while Vozinha produced save after save to frustrate one of the tournament favourites. By the time the players emerged from the stadium, it was Cape Verde who carried the main character energy after one of the greatest underdog results in World Cup history.
The draw also etched Vozinha's name into the record books. At 40, he became the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet at a FIFA World Cup and the second oldest goalkeeper to make his tournament debut.
Before facing Spain, Vozinha was largely unknown outside African football circles and had around 50,000 followers on Instagram.
That has changed dramatically.
His heroic performance instantly went viral across the globe. Within hours, millions of football fans were searching for the Cape Verde goalkeeper. His follower count has since surged beyond 5.3 million and continues to rise.
For a player who spent much of his career away from the spotlight and currently plays in Portugal's second division, it has been a life changing 24 hours.
After the match, Vozinha struggled to hide his emotions as he reflected on the journey that brought him to the World Cup.
"I work all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream. A lot of generations in the past dreamed of this day but they did not achieve it. And now the dream comes true," he said.
"The dream came true. We competed against Spain, one of the best teams in the world. We are very happy and proud of all the players and people of Cape Verde."
For one night in Atlanta, a nation of 525,000 people stood toe to toe with European champions Spain. And at the heart of it all was a 40 year old goalkeeper who waited his entire life for this moment, only wishing his mother could have been there to see it.