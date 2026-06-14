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Fifa World Cup: Morocco make history with remarkable starting XI vs Brazil

Atlas Lions display global spread of talent with 10 of 11 players born outside Morocco

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou punches the ball away from Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes as Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chadi Riad and Issa Diop get in on the play during the World Cup Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026.
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou punches the ball away from Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes as Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chadi Riad and Issa Diop get in on the play during the World Cup Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026.
AP

Those who stayed up late to watch the mouth-watering Morocco vs Brazil clash early on Sunday would probably not have been too surprised by the 1-1 draw, given the Atlas Lions are ranked 7th, just behind the Selecao at 6th.

Having made the semi-final in their record-breaking run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men again created history when they lined up against Carlo Ancelotti’s men by fielding a starting XI made up almost entirely of players born outside the country.

The line-up showcased the global spread of Moroccan football talent. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was born in Montreal, Canada, while defenders Achraf Hakimi and Chadi Riad were born in Madrid and Palma in Spain, respectively.

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Centre-back Issa Diop was born in Toulouse, France, and full-back Noussair Mazraoui in Leiderdorp, Netherlands.

Morocco's midfield also reflected the depth of its diaspora. Ayyoub Bouaddi, born in Senlis, France, partnered with Nancy-born Neil El Aynaoui, while Bilal El Khannouss was born in Molenbeek in Belgium.

Striker Ismael Saibari, who scored Morocco's goal, and right-winger Brahim Diaz were born in Terrassa and Malaga in Spain, respectively.

Only left-winger Azzedine Ounahi was born in his home country, in Casablanca.

Across Morocco’s 26-man squad selected for the World Cup this summer, there are actually just seven players who were born in their home country.

Many members of the squad came through academy systems in France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands before opting to represent the country of their parents and grandparents.

Following the match, Ouahbi expressed confidence in the future of Moroccan football, but declared his team was capable of more. "We won't settle for this. I can promise you this is not the end," The Belgian-Moroccan coach told a post-match news conference in New Jersey, as quoted by Xinhua. "The competition is long and you'll have a lot of fun watching us."

Ouahbi said his team were determined to improve on their showing in Qatar four years ago. "I want to go beyond the semi-finals, but it was a good match,” he said.

“We got a point. We hoped to have more, but one isn't a bad result and we hope to improve.

"The message to our fans is that I know they are very proud of us. Today we showed we're ambitious. We drew, but we showed we wanted to win. We showed that we have a strong personality and we'll continue to do this."

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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