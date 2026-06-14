Having made the semi-final in their record-breaking run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men again created history when they lined up against Carlo Ancelotti’s men by fielding a starting XI made up almost entirely of players born outside the country.

Those who stayed up late to watch the mouth-watering Morocco vs Brazil clash early on Sunday would probably not have been too surprised by the 1-1 draw, given the Atlas Lions are ranked 7th, just behind the Selecao at 6th.

Following the match, Ouahbi expressed confidence in the future of Moroccan football, but declared his team was capable of more. "We won't settle for this. I can promise you this is not the end," The Belgian-Moroccan coach told a post-match news conference in New Jersey, as quoted by Xinhua. "The competition is long and you'll have a lot of fun watching us."

Many members of the squad came through academy systems in France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands before opting to represent the country of their parents and grandparents.

"The message to our fans is that I know they are very proud of us. Today we showed we're ambitious. We drew, but we showed we wanted to win. We showed that we have a strong personality and we'll continue to do this."

Ouahbi said his team were determined to improve on their showing in Qatar four years ago. "I want to go beyond the semi-finals, but it was a good match,” he said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.