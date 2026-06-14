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Two charged over theft of England World Cup kit

Suspects face receiving stolen property charges over $18,000 worth of equipment

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AFP
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England's Declan Rice tackles Dan Burn during the World Cup 2026 Community Training Session on June 13, 2026 in Kansas City, Kansas.
England's Declan Rice tackles Dan Burn during the World Cup 2026 Community Training Session on June 13, 2026 in Kansas City, Kansas.
AFP

Kansas City: Two men were charged Saturday over the theft of $18,000-worth of kit and equipment from the England team at the World Cup, a US prosecutor said.

Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal each face one count of receiving stolen property, according to a statement from the office of Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson.

The offence under Missouri law carries a prison sentence of up to seven years.

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The equipment was stolen from vehicles as it was transferred from England's training camp in Florida to their World Cup base in Kansas City.

Johnson's office said in a statement that the stolen property is estimated to be worth about $18,000.

"Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete," Johnson said.

"We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work investigating this incident and filing charges immediately."

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas praised the police and the prosecutor's office "in resolving an investigation across several states, helping crime victims recover goods stolen in transit".

Earlier, England reserve goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he had his boots back after it was reported that most of the items had been recovered.

"I got them back, so it's all good," the Crystal Palace goalkeeper said after England's first training session at Swope Soccer Village.

"I think they got everything back, so it's all good."

Defender Dan Burn was relaxed about the episode.

"Obviously it was to do with the police," he said. "So I don't know how much people know about it. We didn't know a lot about it, but I've got all my kit and all my boots."

Thomas Tuchel's England, among the favourites to win the World Cup, had a gentle training session in front of scores of watching fans on Saturday.

They open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, before further games in Group L against Ghana and Panama.e further games in Group L against Ghana and Panama.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

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