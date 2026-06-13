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Digital Dubai warns football fans against fake streaming links during World Cup

Authorities urge viewers to use official platforms and avoid sharing sensitive data

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Digital Dubai advised the public to rely exclusively on official broadcasting and streaming platforms, verify website links before clicking on them.
Digital Dubai advised the public to rely exclusively on official broadcasting and streaming platforms, verify website links before clicking on them.
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Dubai: As football fans flock online to watch matches during the FIFA World Cup, Digital Dubai has warned residents against using unofficial streaming links that could expose users to cyber fraud, data theft and malicious software.

In a social media post, the government entity urged viewers not to let the excitement of following matches lead them into digital traps, noting that some unauthorised live-streaming links may redirect users to fake websites or contain malware designed to compromise personal information and online accounts.

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Digital Dubai advised the public to rely exclusively on official broadcasting and streaming platforms, verify website links before clicking on them and avoid sharing personal information, passwords or one-time passcodes (OTPs) under any circumstances.

The warning comes as major sporting events increasingly attract cybercriminals seeking to exploit heightened online activity. 

Fraudulent websites, counterfeit streaming services and phishing campaigns often surge during high-profile tournaments as hackers attempt to lure fans with promises of free access to live matches.

Authorities said exercising caution online is one of the most effective ways to protect personal data and financial information, particularly during periods of increased digital engagement surrounding major global events.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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