Football, comedy, wellness escapes and family adventures across Dubai this weekend
Dubai: The World Cup is in full swing, the weather outside is firmly in stay indoors territory, and the city has no shortage of ways to fill your weekend. Whether you are after live football, live comedy, a wellness reset or the chance to sleep next to a sloth, here is what is happening in Dubai over the next few days.
Dubai's biggest dedicated FIFA fan zone is open 24 hours a day and running right through to 19 July. Emirates Our Home features live match screenings, entertainment, dining and a dedicated family area. There are also VIP and premium dining zones for anyone looking for a more polished experience. Entertainment is provided by Illizium Entertainment Company, with a rotating lineup of live acts and interactive shows between matches.
When: 25 June to 19 July, open 24 hours
Price: From Dhs100
If you want something more low-key, the Summer Tent is screening every World Cup match in a fully air-conditioned setting with some of the biggest screens in town. Their Match Day Combo gets you a burger, fries, popcorn and a cold drink for Dhs99, which is a solid deal for a full evening of football. With the group stage reaching its final round this week, the stakes are about to go up significantly.
When: Throughout the World Cup Match Day
Combo: Dhs99
Camping in the Rainforest is back at The Green Planet Dubai and running until October. Families can spend the night inside the indoor tropical biodome, join nocturnal wildlife tours led by biologists, sleep alongside free-roaming animals and wake up to behind-the-scenes feeding sessions. This month's edition, Jungle by the Moonlight, is all about exploring the quieter, more mysterious side of the biome after dark. Expect guided walks, nighttime sounds and close-up encounters with creatures that come alive after sunset. Residents including Lemon the sloth, Kendrick the lemur and Avo the anteater are all part of the experience.
When: Until October (June theme: Jungle by the Moonlight)
Price: From Dhs790 (tent for 2), Dhs1,350 (tent for 4). Additional adults Dhs400, additional children Dhs300
This one is exactly what it sounds like. Belgian Café at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is hosting a "Halfway to Christmas" brunch on Saturday afternoon, complete with Santa, festive-themed dishes, unlimited Belgian draught and house beverages, live music, gifts and games for kids and adults. Santa has officially traded his snow boots for flip-flops.
When: Saturday 27 June, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs275 (premium package), Dhs375 (deluxe package) Reservations required
Award-winning comedian Ali Al Sayed is back on stage at The New Covent Garden Theatre with his brand-new special, Ali Is Unperfect. If you have seen him before, you know the deal: sharp observations, fearless takes on life in the UAE and beyond, and the kind of punchlines that land hard. If this is your first time, this is a good place to start. He is calling it his most personal and ambitious show yet.
When: Friday 26 June, doors at 6pm, show at 7.30pm
Price: From Dhs225
Sana Restaurant at Al Habtoor Polo Resort is hosting a Paint & Grape evening on Saturday. You get a pre-sketched canvas, step-by-step guidance, canapes, drinks and French jazz in the background. It works whether you are a complete beginner or someone who actually knows what they are doing with a brush. No pressure, no rules, and you leave with something you made yourself.
When: Saturday 27 June
Price: From Dhs390
Egyptian comedy star Mohamed Helmy brings his interactive show Crowd Gigs to The New Covent Garden Theatre on Sunday night. The format is built around audience interaction and spontaneous storytelling, so no two shows are the same. If you like comedy that feeds off the energy in the room rather than a rehearsed set, this is the one.
When: Sunday 28 June
Price: From Dhs275
A Taste of the Hive is a 90-minute immersive experience exploring the relationship between biodiversity and flavour. You will sample a selection of locally sourced honeys, learn about pollinators and their role in ecosystems, and craft your own beeswax candle to take home along with honey samples. Your ticket also includes access to the Terra Exhibition afterwards.
When: Friday 27 June, 10am to 11.30am
Price: Dhs350
To mark World Wellbeing Week, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has partnered with BodyBase Studios and Saray Spa for Reform & Reset, a curated wellness pairing that includes a reformer Pilates class followed by a 30-minute massage (neck, back and shoulders or legs and feet), plus full access to the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. A 60-minute massage upgrade is available for an additional Dhs145. If you have never tried reformer before, BodyBase is also running a free open day for first-timers, with a buy-one-get-one-free offer on classes valid within the same week.
Reform & Reset: Dhs200
BodyBase Open Day: Free (first-time guests only)
The Restaurant at Address Creek Harbour runs a weekly Sunday brunch with live cooking stations, grilled meats, fresh seafood, artisanal pasta and roasted specialities. The setting overlooks Dubai Creek Harbour and the vibe is relaxed and unhurried. Three packages are available depending on how far you want to take the afternoon.
When: Every Sunday, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs285 (food only), Dhs385 (house beverages), Dhs585 (premium package)