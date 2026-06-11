Your weekend watchlist: 7 best new movies and shows worth watching

From Spielberg's alien thriller Disclosure Day to The Hunt on Apple TV+ here's what's on
Dubai: Whether you're planning a cinema trip or settling in for a streaming marathon, this weekend's lineup has something for every mood. From Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi spectacle to an emotional zombie thriller and gripping crime mysteries, there's no shortage of fresh entertainment.
Here are the biggest new releases worth adding to your watchlist.
Steven Spielberg returns to the science-fiction genre with Disclosure Day, a mystery-filled thriller that explores what might happen if humanity suddenly learned it wasn't alone in the universe. Starring Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson, the story follows cybersecurity expert Daniel Kellner and meteorologist Margaret Fairchild as they uncover a vast conspiracy tied to extraterrestrial life and long-hidden government secrets.
As strange events begin unfolding around them, the pair find themselves caught in a race against powerful forces determined to keep the truth buried. Expect Spielberg's trademark blend of wonder, suspense and spectacle, with plenty of twists along the way.
Music, comedy and a touch of nostalgia collide in Power Ballad, the latest film from acclaimed director John Carney. Starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, the film revolves around an aging musician whose life is unexpectedly shaken up by a younger performer and a song that refuses to stay in the past. The musical comedy-drama is likely to strike a chord with anyone who's ever chased a dream or wondered if it was too late to start again.
Zombie movies are nothing new, but We Bury the Dead takes a more emotional route than most. Daisy Ridley stars as Ava, a woman searching for her missing husband in the aftermath of a catastrophic military disaster that leaves Tasmania overrun by the dead. Joining a body-recovery team, she ventures deep into quarantined territory only to discover that some of the deceased are beginning to move again. Equal parts survival thriller and meditation on grief, the film uses horror to explore loss, hope and the desperate need for closure.
Blending drama and social commentary, Directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol, Bandar tells a story rooted in ambition, survival and personal identity. Bandar follows a fading television star whose life collapses after he is accused of assault by an ex-partner. What begins as a personal conflict quickly escalates into a brutal legal and social battle, pulling him into a corrupt justice system and a prison environment that strips away comfort, fame, and identity.
Based on Sue Nyathi's novel, The Polygamist is a South African drama series that examines the cracks forming beneath a wealthy businessman's carefully constructed empire. Jonasi Gomora appears to have everything success, influence and status, but his complicated personal life, multiple relationships and hidden secrets threaten to bring everything crashing down. What begins as a family drama gradually evolves into a gripping story about power, betrayal and the consequences of living multiple lives at once.
Where to watch: Netflix
This French thriller series wastes no time throwing viewers into danger. A group of friends on a routine hunting trip suddenly find themselves under attack by unknown shooters. After narrowly escaping, they attempt to keep the incident a secret, believing they may have killed one of their attackers. But as paranoia sets in and mysterious figures begin watching their every move, they realize the nightmare is far from over.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
The latest entry in Netflix's acclaimed Polish crime saga dives into another dark mystery. Prosecutor Leopold Bilski is transferred to a quiet town where the disappearance of a child uncovers disturbing secrets hidden beneath the community's peaceful facade. As he investigates, local legends, unsettling clues and long-buried truths begin to intertwine, creating a chilling mystery that keeps viewers guessing. If you enjoy atmospheric crime dramas with psychological depth, this one deserves a spot on your queue.
This weekend's entertainment slate offers an impressive mix of genres and tones. Sci-fi fans can dive into Spielberg's mysterious Disclosure Day, horror lovers have We Bury the Dead, while streaming subscribers can choose between the family intrigue of The Polygamist and the suspense of The Hunt. Whether you're heading to the cinema or staying home with a remote in hand, there's plenty here to keep you entertained all weekend long.