Your weekend watchlist: 7 best new movies and shows worth watching

Zombie movies are nothing new, but We Bury the Dead takes a more emotional route than most. Daisy Ridley stars as Ava, a woman searching for her missing husband in the aftermath of a catastrophic military disaster that leaves Tasmania overrun by the dead. Joining a body-recovery team, she ventures deep into quarantined territory only to discover that some of the deceased are beginning to move again. Equal parts survival thriller and meditation on grief, the film uses horror to explore loss, hope and the desperate need for closure.