It's been three years since Ted Lasso packed up his mustache and his motivational posters and walked away from AFC Richmond, seemingly for good. Apple TV's breakout comedy wrapped its story with a tidy three-season arc, the kind of ending most shows would leave alone. Instead, Season 4 has brought Ted back across the Atlantic, and brought the show's fans right along with him. Jason Sudeikis slips back into the role that made him a household name, still delivering the same relentless, almost stubborn optimism that defined the character from the start. This time, though, the job looks different: Ted has been handed the reins of AFC Richmond's newly formed women's football team, a shift that gives the new season a fresh set of stakes and storylines to work with, rather than simply retracing old ground.