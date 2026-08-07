From Ted Lasso’s return to chilling new horrors: what to stream and watch now
From heartfelt comebacks to fresh stories arriving on screens, this weekend brings plenty of options for entertainment lovers in the UAE. Apple TV's beloved comedy Ted Lasso returns with Season 4, while Netflix's My Life with the Walter Boys and Malayalam thriller Thudakkam bring new drama, romance and suspense to the watchlist.
For those planning a cinema outing or settling in for a streaming binge, these are the biggest OTT releases and UAE cinema picks to add to your weekend lineup.
It's been three years since Ted Lasso packed up his mustache and his motivational posters and walked away from AFC Richmond, seemingly for good. Apple TV's breakout comedy wrapped its story with a tidy three-season arc, the kind of ending most shows would leave alone. Instead, Season 4 has brought Ted back across the Atlantic, and brought the show's fans right along with him. Jason Sudeikis slips back into the role that made him a household name, still delivering the same relentless, almost stubborn optimism that defined the character from the start. This time, though, the job looks different: Ted has been handed the reins of AFC Richmond's newly formed women's football team, a shift that gives the new season a fresh set of stakes and storylines to work with, rather than simply retracing old ground.
Season 4 premiered on Apple TV this past Wednesday, with new episodes set to roll out weekly through October 7. Critics, so far, haven't reached a consensus, some early reviews have been notably cooler on the comeback than the show's original run managed to earn.
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi is emerging as one of the year's most rewarding Star Wars releases, even with The Mandalorian & Grogu having already claimed the theatrical spotlight in 2026. The eight-episode limited series, the first under Lucasfilm's new Visions Presents banner — continues the story of two fan-favourite Visions shorts, The Ninth Jedi (Volume 1) and Child of Hope (Volume 3), giving fans the expanded follow-up they've wanted since the original short debuted back in 2021. All eight episodes premiered together on Disney+ this past Wednesday, letting viewers binge the full continuation in one go rather than waiting week to week.
Yelp. Who's in for melodrama, love triangles (new and old), and essentially something that will tug at your heartstrings...(maybe). My Life with The Walter Boys is back, after a cliffhanger ending in Season 2, where the patriarch of the family appeared to have suffered some kind of catastrophe, leaving his family to rally around him. In the midst, the will-they-won't-they for Jackie Howard and Cole still hangs by a thread, considering a new man is about to enter their lives and turn things upside down. Sigh, why can't those two ever catch a break?
Netflix's latest project is from Louis Leterrier, the director behind The Incredible Hulk and Fast X. This sci-fi thriller centers on a family of four who wake up to find their own home has sealed itself shut, with no obvious way out and no clear explanation why. As supplies run low and the questions pile up, the family is forced to figure out survival while also confronting whatever unseen force is behind the lockdown in the first place. With Greta Lee and Wagner Moura leading the cast, this is shaping up to be one of the titles Netflix subscribers will be talking about this weekend.
Life takes a sudden, dangerous turn for the young woman at the heart of Thudakkam, forcing her to lean on nothing but her own courage and grit to make it through. Rather than leaning on spectacle, this thriller keeps things grounded and emotionally charged, using her fight for survival as a lens to explore bigger questions about resilience, hope, and the kinds of choices that end up defining who we really are.
At the center of this action drama is Devadas, a rebel navigating a world where violence isn't the exception, it's the price of admission, and survival is never guaranteed. His path collides with Chandra, a fearless ally whose fate becomes tangled with his own, pushing the two into an uneasy but necessary alliance as they take on enemies who won't go down without a fight. What follows is a story built on betrayal, vengeance, and hard-won sacrifice, with every confrontation raising the cost of staying alive. As the danger tightens around him and old scores demand to be settled, Devadas is left with no choice but to step fully into the fight ahead.
Summer is supposed to mean sprinklers, cookouts, and the cheerful jingle of an ice cream truck rolling down the block — until that jingle becomes the thing everyone in town starts dreading. This new horror offering flips the most wholesome image of childhood summer into something considerably darker, following a seemingly ordinary ice cream man whose treats leave the neighborhood kids who eat them changed in ways no one can explain. As the town's picture-perfect exterior starts to crack, parents are left racing to figure out what's actually inside those popsicles and cones before the situation spirals completely out of control. Equal parts nostalgic and unsettling, it's the kind of premise that turns a familiar summer sound into something you'll never hear the same way again.