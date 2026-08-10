Netflix renews teen drama amid cliffhangers, with new episodes due in 2027
Just when it seemed like My Life With the Walter Boys might finally offer its fans some closure, Season 3 did the opposite. The Netflix teen drama has landed on the platform having left Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the rest of Silver Falls in deeper romantic turmoil than ever, a new kiss, a life-threatening crash, a love triangle nested inside another love triangle, and one very pointed door slam.
Unsurprisingly, fans are already clamoring for Season 4.
The good news is they don't have long to wait for confirmation, at least. Netflix renewed the series for a fourth season back in May, months before Season 3 even premiered, and production is already underway as of August 2026.
Here's everything we know about what's coming next.
There's no need to launch a save-the-show campaign. Season 4 of My Life With the Walter Boys is confirmed, and filming is already in progress.
Showrunner and executive producer Melanie Halsall has made clear the series has no intention of dialing back the romantic chaos that's fueled its success. The love, the tangled feelings, and, inevitably, the love triangles are all returning.
Given how Season 3 ended, few expected anything less.
Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) went their separate ways over the course of Season 3, but a clean breakup was apparently never in the cards for this show.
Enter Eliot (Naveen Paddock), Jackie's childhood friend, who grows closer to her in the aftermath of her split from Cole. By the finale, the two share a kiss, introducing an entirely new romantic thread into an already crowded storyline.
Halsall has hinted that Jackie may genuinely begin to consider whether Eliot represents a different path forward for her.
The cast, however, isn't rushing to endorse the idea. Rodriguez has said she'd like to see Jackie push back against Eliot rather than fall for him, while LaLonde has jokingly questioned Eliot's place in the story altogether.
Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Team Eliot.
As if Jackie and Cole's dynamic weren't complicated enough, Cole's individual storyline takes a considerably darker turn. His decision to get involved in drag racing ends in disaster when a rival driver forces him off the road, and the season ends right there, with his fate unresolved.
It's a bold, unresolved beat that leaves fans with plenty to speculate about ahead of Season 4.
LaLonde has said he's grown used to the show's tendency to leave major threads dangling, but this particular cliffhanger seems engineered to keep audiences guessing until the next season arrives.
Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry) may be due for a break. After a season Gentry has jokingly described as an exercise in "love triangle maxxing," Alex closes out Season 3 in an emotional bind of his own making.
His already complicated relationship with childhood friend Kiley (Mya Lowe) grows even messier once his feelings for his best friend, Dylan (Kolton Stewart), enter the picture. When Alex finally works up the nerve to tell Kiley how he feels, she shuts the door in his face, literally.
Gentry has acknowledged that fans likely won't be Alex's biggest supporters after this season, and has suggested the character may be in need of a genuine redemption arc heading into Season 4.
After the fallout from Season 3, that assessment feels generous.
The romantic entanglements show no signs of slowing down. Jackie will likely find herself weighing the future she once imagined with Cole against the possibility of something new with Eliot. Cole's fate demands resolution. And Alex still has to reckon with what and who, he actually wants.
Halsall has confirmed to outlets like Entertainment Weekly, that Season 4 will continue to lean into the show's core themes: love, romance, and the messiness of teenage relationships.
Anyone hoping the characters might finally start communicating like functional adults should probably temper those expectations.
Netflix has yet to confirm a full cast list for Season 4, but the show's central players are expected to return, including Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Noah LaLonde as Cole, and Ashby Gentry as Alex, alongside Marc Blucas and Sarah Rafferty as George and Katherine Walter.
The extended Walter family will also remain central to the story, with Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Alix West Lefler, Dean Petriw, and Lennix James all expected back.
Season 3 also introduced Erin Karpluk as Hannah and Naveen Paddock as Eliot, and given Eliot's newfound significance in Jackie's storyline, it would be a genuine surprise if he didn't return as well.
Netflix has confirmed that Season 4 will arrive sometime in 2027, though an exact release date has not yet been announced. Both previous seasons premiered in August, giving fans a reasonable guess as to when the new episodes might land.
Until then, there's plenty to occupy fans: speculating over Cole's fate, debating whether Jackie belongs with Cole or Eliot, and wondering whether Alex has any hope of redemption.
Silver Falls has officially become a romantic disaster zone.