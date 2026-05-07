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What to watch this weekend in the UAE: New cinema releases & OTT drops

Fresh films, series and streaming picks across UAE cinemas and OTT platforms

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Still from the Season 2 of Beef on Netflix
Still from the Season 2 of Beef on Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

Dubai: Not sure what to queue up this weekend? Whether you’re planning a cinema trip or staying in with takeaway and an OTT binge, this week’s line-up has a bit of everything.

Here’s what’s worth watching in the UAE right now.

1. Mortal Kombat II

The video game adaptation sequel finally lands in UAE cinemas this week, with Karl Urban joining the franchise as Johnny Cage. Expect louder fights, bloodier action and even more tournament chaos as the story pushes deeper into Shao Kahn territory. If you liked the first film purely for the ridiculous combat sequences, this one doubles down on it.

Release date: May 7, 2026

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2. Hokum

One of the more interesting regional releases this month, this horror film was partly shot in the Remah Desert in Al Ain and is backed by Image Nation Abu Dhabi. Starring Adam Scott, the setting alone gives it a different atmosphere from the usual supernatural thrillers, leaning into UAE landscapes instead of generic haunted houses.

Release date: May 7, 2026

3. The Sheep Detectives

A chaotic animated mystery following George, played by Hugh Jackman as a shepherd who entertains his flock each night by reading them detective novels, never imagining they actually understand a word. But when a strange incident unsettles life on the farm, the sheep unexpectedly step into the role of investigators. As they piece together clues and examine human suspects.

Release date: May 7, 2026

4. Apex

A survival thriller set in the Australian wilderness, Apex follows a woman played by Charlize Theron, trapped in a deadly game of cat and mouse after a solo expedition goes wrong. What starts as a remote wilderness survival story quickly escalates into something more psychological and violent, as she realises she’s being hunted by someone who understands every move she makes.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Beef (Season 2)

The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a completely new cast and a fresh feud at its centre. This season follows two couples whose lives slowly unravel after a seemingly minor conflict spirals into obsession, revenge, and emotional self-destruction. Starring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Starring Elle Fanning, this is a sharp, satirical drama about a young woman navigating sudden financial instability, accidental internet fame, and the pressure of surviving in a system stacked against her.

When traditional work fails her, she turns to unconventional online income with consequences she doesn’t fully anticipate. It mixes dark comedy with social commentary on money, identity, and staying relevant online.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

7. Widow’s Bay

A genre-blending series set in a coastal town where local politics, grief, and something far more supernatural collide. When strange incidents begin surfacing, the town’s secrets start to unravel alongside them.
It sits somewhere between mystery thriller and folk-horror, with a strong atmospheric focus.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

8. Superman

James Gunn’s reboot of Superman is finaly on OTT, bringing a fresh take on Clark Kent as he struggles to balance his Kryptonian identity with his human life. David Corenswet steps into the cape, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Where to watch: OSN+

9. Half Man

One of OSN+’s most talked-about April releases, Half Man is a gritty British limited series from Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd. The story begins at a wedding where an estranged figure from the past reappears, triggering a violent confrontation that unravels decades of shared history between two men raised like brothers but bound by trauma and resentment.

Spanning multiple timelines, the series explores masculinity, loyalty, and emotional damage with a deliberately uncomfortable edgE.

Where to watch: OSN+

It really comes down to mood this weekend. Big screen energy if you want an escape, or something darker and slower at home if you’re not planning to move from the sofa. Either way, there’s no shortage of things worth pressing play on.

Related Topics:
hollywoodmoviesottTV series

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