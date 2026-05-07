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Things to do in Dubai this weekend: May 9-10

From Dubai Opera concerts to free beach events, here is your weekend plan

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Here are things to do this weekend
Here are things to do this weekend

Dubai: Whether you want to break a sweat, explore the beach or indulge your sweet tooth, this weekend in Dubai has something for everyone. Here is what is on.

Get moving with Costa Coffee and Well B

Kick off your Saturday morning with a free wellness session at Dubai Police Academy Drive-Thru. The 'Awaken Fitness Rave' starts at 7am with a 45-minute outdoor HIIT bootcamp open to all fitness levels, followed by a proper recovery set-up complete with ice baths, sports massages, complimentary iced Costa Coffee drinks and a personalised skin analysis by Bioderma. It is the kind of morning that earns your brunch. Registration is required via the Well B booking platform, so secure your spot before spaces fill up.

When: Saturday May 9, 7am

Where: Police Academy Drive-Thru

Price: Free (registration required at my.coredirection.com)

Write your message at Kite Beach

Running across both days of the weekend, FIX Dessert Chocolatier has set up an immersive art installation at Kite Beach in partnership with Careem. Visitors can add a message of kindness or positivity to a giant interactive digital word cloud, which will eventually be turned into a limited-edition FIX Hero Box later this year. Everyone who takes part walks away with a goodie bag packed with products and vouchers from over 15 UAE homegrown brands including Salt, Karen Wazen, Parker's and more, plus a few FIX surprises. It runs from 4pm to midnight on both days.

When: May 9-10, 4pm-midnight

Where: Kite Beach

Price: Free

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Take a stroll at the newly opened Khor Al Mamzar Beach

If you have not visited yet, this weekend is a good time to check out the newly opened Khor Al Mamzar Beach, which has just had a major glow-up as part of the Al Mamzar Beaches development project. The highlight is the region's first floating walkway, alongside over 5.5km of running, walking and cycling tracks, an outdoor gym, beach volleyball and padel courts, and watersports including kayaking. It is open 24/7, so you can go whenever suits you.

When: Open 24/7

Where: Al Mamzar

Price: Free

Catch the last days of Global Village

Season 30 of Global Village is wrapping up on Sunday May 10, so this weekend is your last chance to visit. To mark the UAE's Year of the Family, the park has launched a four-for-one ticket offer, making it one of the most affordable family outings in the city right now. Pavilions, international street food, market stalls, rides and live entertainment, it is all still going until midnight on Sunday.

When: Daily 4pm-midnight, until Sunday May 10

Where: Global Village

Price: From Dhs25

Walk together at Dubai Silicon Oasis

On Friday evening, Dubai Silicon Oasis is hosting a 3km community walk at Dubai Digital Park to celebrate the Spirit of the UAE. Citizens, residents and families are all welcome to take part. It is a free, feel-good way to round out the week.

When: Friday May 9, 7pm

Where: Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Price: Free

Grab a deal at Dubai Restaurant Week

Still running through May 17, Dubai Restaurant Week is offering set lunch menus for Dhs125 and dinner for Dhs250 across more than 125 participating restaurants, from Lowe and Chez Wam to City Social and beyond. Worth planning a meal around if you have not already.

When: May 1-17

Where: Various restaurants across Dubai

Price: From Dhs125 (lunch), Dhs250 (dinner). Full list at visitdubai.com

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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