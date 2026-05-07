Running across both days of the weekend, FIX Dessert Chocolatier has set up an immersive art installation at Kite Beach in partnership with Careem. Visitors can add a message of kindness or positivity to a giant interactive digital word cloud, which will eventually be turned into a limited-edition FIX Hero Box later this year. Everyone who takes part walks away with a goodie bag packed with products and vouchers from over 15 UAE homegrown brands including Salt, Karen Wazen, Parker's and more, plus a few FIX surprises. It runs from 4pm to midnight on both days.