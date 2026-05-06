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Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum named among world’s most beautiful museums for 2026

Falcon-inspired design and green engineering earn Zayed National Museum global acclaim

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum has landed on a prestigious global architecture list, earning recognition as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Museums for 2026 by Prix Versailles.

The honour places the UAE’s national museum among just seven museums worldwide selected this year and makes it the only institution from the Middle East to feature on the list.

Presented annually at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Prix Versailles celebrates standout architecture and design across sectors including museums, airports, hotels and campuses. The museum category, introduced in 2024, spotlights institutions that combine striking aesthetics with cultural impact, innovation and sustainability.

For Abu Dhabi, the recognition is another major boost for the emirate’s growing cultural ambitions as Saadiyat Island continues to evolve into one of the region’s biggest arts and heritage hubs.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning British architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum is instantly recognisable for its five soaring steel towers inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight — a tribute to the UAE’s long-standing falconry traditions.

The towers are not just symbolic. Rising 123 metres above Saadiyat Cultural District, they also function as thermal chimneys designed to naturally cool the building by regulating airflow, part of the museum’s broader sustainability strategy.

Spread across more than 56,000 square metres, the museum will explore over 300,000 years of human history in the UAE through six permanent galleries, covering everything from early archaeological discoveries to the formation of the nation.

The museum is also dedicated to preserving and showcasing the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, highlighting his vision, values and commitment to Emirati identity.

Outside the museum, visitors will find Al Masar Garden, landscaped with native plants and traditional falaj-inspired irrigation systems that reflect the region’s environmental heritage.

The other museums recognised on the 2026 list include institutions in China, Japan, Lithuania, Uzbekistan and the United States, including the Science and Technology Museum and the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Later this year, three of the seven shortlisted museums will go on to receive additional Prix Versailles distinctions for overall architecture, interior design and exterior design.

The recognition comes as Abu Dhabi continues investing heavily in its cultural sector, with Saadiyat Cultural District also home to landmarks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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