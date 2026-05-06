Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum named among world’s most beautiful museums for 2026

Falcon-inspired design and green engineering earn Zayed National Museum global acclaim
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum has landed on a prestigious global architecture list, earning recognition as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Museums for 2026 by Prix Versailles.
The honour places the UAE’s national museum among just seven museums worldwide selected this year and makes it the only institution from the Middle East to feature on the list.
Presented annually at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Prix Versailles celebrates standout architecture and design across sectors including museums, airports, hotels and campuses. The museum category, introduced in 2024, spotlights institutions that combine striking aesthetics with cultural impact, innovation and sustainability.
For Abu Dhabi, the recognition is another major boost for the emirate’s growing cultural ambitions as Saadiyat Island continues to evolve into one of the region’s biggest arts and heritage hubs.
Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning British architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum is instantly recognisable for its five soaring steel towers inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight — a tribute to the UAE’s long-standing falconry traditions.
The towers are not just symbolic. Rising 123 metres above Saadiyat Cultural District, they also function as thermal chimneys designed to naturally cool the building by regulating airflow, part of the museum’s broader sustainability strategy.
Spread across more than 56,000 square metres, the museum will explore over 300,000 years of human history in the UAE through six permanent galleries, covering everything from early archaeological discoveries to the formation of the nation.
The museum is also dedicated to preserving and showcasing the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, highlighting his vision, values and commitment to Emirati identity.
Outside the museum, visitors will find Al Masar Garden, landscaped with native plants and traditional falaj-inspired irrigation systems that reflect the region’s environmental heritage.
The other museums recognised on the 2026 list include institutions in China, Japan, Lithuania, Uzbekistan and the United States, including the Science and Technology Museum and the National Medal of Honor Museum.
Later this year, three of the seven shortlisted museums will go on to receive additional Prix Versailles distinctions for overall architecture, interior design and exterior design.
The recognition comes as Abu Dhabi continues investing heavily in its cultural sector, with Saadiyat Cultural District also home to landmarks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.