List highlights 100 destinations worldwide chosen by Time’s correspondents
Dubai: Unsurprisingly, the UAE has landed firmly on Time’s World’s Greatest Places 2026 list, with standout entries led by the newly opened Zayed National Museum.
Also featured: Dubai’s seafront resort Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and the wave-making attraction Surf Abu Dhabi—each recognised for offering something distinctly different to global travellers.
According to Time, its annual list highlights 100 destinations worldwide that offer “new and exceptional experiences.”
The selections are drawn from Time’s international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as from an application process. The 2026 list spans continents, featuring destinations from the US to Europe and beyond, all chosen for their out-of-the-ordinary offerings.
The Zayed National Museum stands out as one of only two destinations in the Middle East category and one of three across the wider MENA region.
Opened on December 3, 2025, in Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum traces 300,000 years of human history in the UAE. It features six permanent galleries, an outdoor gallery, and a temporary exhibition space.
Its collection includes artefacts such as the Abu Dhabi Pearl and the Blue Qur’an, as well as a full-scale reconstruction of an ancient Magan Boat. The building itself—designed by architect Norman Foster—draws inspiration from a falcon in flight.
Over in Dubai, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab earns its place not for scale, but for experience.
Time highlights its beachfront setting, distinctive architecture, and a mix of dining options—from Japanese cuisine at Umi Kei to Greek dishes at Iliana—as part of what defines the resort’s appeal.
Meanwhile, Surf Abu Dhabi is recognised for pushing boundaries in surf technology.
Developed with surfing legend Kelly Slater, the facility produces consistent artificial waves and has already secured three Guinness World Records. It is also set to become the first artificial wave venue to join a global surfing championship circuit in 2026.
“There’s no natural surf break in the world that runs perfection 365 days a year, but ours does,” says Ryan Watkins, general manager of Surf Abu Dhabi.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, Time picked two spots in Saudi Arabia - the Bab Samhan Hotel, a luxury property rooted in traditional Najdi architecture, and Six Flags Qiddiya City, part of the Kingdom’s broader entertainment push.
In Qatar, the spotlight falls on Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum.
The museum, dedicated to one of India’s most celebrated modern artists, houses more than 150 works and blends exhibitions with multimedia installations.
“Husain’s work connects the Arab world, South Asia, and the wider Global South,” says Kholoud M. Al-Ali of Qatar Foundation.
The recognition comes at a time when tourism has faced significant challenges globally, with travel demand in some regions taking a noticeable hit.