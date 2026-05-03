Visitors can take part in 'Families in Nature', held as part of the UAE Year of the Family
Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi has unveiled its programme of workshops and interactive activities for May, offering a mix of learning, creativity and family-focused experiences.
The museum said the line-up is designed for visitors of all ages, with activities ranging from science-based sessions to wellness experiences.
Among the highlights are Architecture Mini-Tours, which give visitors a closer look at how the museum was designed. The guided sessions explain how each space was created to tell a story and connect with the surrounding environment.
The tours will run from May 15 at different times during the day, with registration available through the museum’s channels.
Visitors can also take part in “Families in Nature”, held as part of the UAE Year of the Family. The experience invites families to explore different galleries using a special discovery guide, linking elements such as plants, insects and dinosaurs to family life in nature.
A creative workshop titled “Paper Friends” allows participants to design and build their own paper animals, while learning how animals adapt to their environments.
The museum will also host after-school activities aimed at children, including sessions on food webs, camouflage and desert survival. These activities focus on building curiosity and simple problem-solving skills through play.
One of the sessions, “Food Web Live”, lets children take on roles within an ecosystem to understand how animals depend on each other. Another activity, “Camouflage Challenge”, shows how animals use colours and patterns to blend into their surroundings.
In addition to learning sessions, the museum will host guided yoga classes in a calm indoor setting, giving visitors a chance to relax and reconnect.
A special sound experience will also take place at the end of the month, offering a quiet space for reflection while exploring how sound and vibration affect the body.
Officials said the programme aims to encourage families to visit more often by offering a range of activities across the month.
Entry to the museum is priced at Dh70 for adults, while visitors under 18 can enter free of charge. Discounts are available for selected groups, including students and senior citizens.
All workshops and activities are included with the museum ticket, making it easier for families to take part.
The museum said the new programme reflects its goal of creating an engaging space where visitors can learn, explore and spend time together in a relaxed setting.