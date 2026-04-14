New outreach programme brings heritage, dialogue and workshops across the Emirates
Dubai: Zayed National Museum is stepping outside its walls and into communities across the UAE with a new national outreach initiative launching this month.
From Museum to Community: A Living Cultural Dialogue Across the Emirates is a series of public dialogue sessions, interactive workshops and cultural discussions that bring the museum's collections, research and narratives directly to audiences across the country. The programme explores themes of heritage, identity and lived experience, connecting communities with cultural experts and archaeological discoveries that have helped shape the UAE's national story.
Nassra Al Buainain, Director of Learning and Public Engagement at Zayed National Museum, said the programme reflects the museum's core belief that its story is not complete without the people. "We don't lecture; we spark questions, invite dialogue and bring archaeological discoveries, lived experiences and cultural knowledge into conversation together," she said. "Community engagement is not optional; it is at the heart of everything we do."
The programme kicked off in Dubai on 9 April at Al Shindagha Museum, where audiences explored the UAE's maritime heritage and coastal traditions through dialogue and live traditional performances.
From there, the schedule spreads across the Emirates over the coming weeks. Here is what is coming up:
From Symbols to Stories:
Alserkal Avenue, Dubai Sunday, 19 April Workshop: 3pm to 4pm Session: 4pm to 5pm
This session examines the role of art, symbols and material culture in shaping regional identity. A hands-on Animal Comic Creations workshop will run alongside, aimed at younger audiences.
The Bronze Age: Trade, Adornment and Expression:
Majlis Ameen Al Shurafa, Ajman Wednesday, 29 April Session: 5pm to 6pm
A Living Heritage: The Role of Museums in Family and Community Development:
Al Ain Museum, Abu Dhabi Monday, 18 May Session: 5pm to 6pm
A Living Heritage: The Role of Cultural Institutions in Preserving Heritage:
House of Wisdom, Sharjah Thursday, 21 May Session: 5pm to 6pm
The programme will continue across the remaining Emirates through June 2026. Registration is required for all sessions. For full details and to sign up, visit zayednationalmuseum.ae.