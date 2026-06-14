A positive start for Arab nations at World Cup

The Arab countries have held their own so far at this summer’s tournament
Dubai: Arab football has arrived at the 2026 World Cup and its already exceeding expectations.
First to take center stage was 2022 semi-finalists Morrocco who had the almighty task of facing the World Cup’s most successful nation… Brazil.
The Atlas Lions made history in Qatar by becoming the first Arab nation and first African team since 2010 to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, defeating the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal along the way.
However, this is a new tournament with new challenges, and perhaps greater expectations, as Morocco's historic exploits four years ago have shown that Arab nations are capable of competing deep into the World Cup.
Yet again, Morocco showed no fear on the biggest stage, taking the game right to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil and earning a deserved draw against one of the tournament favourites.
Ismael Saibari sent the Morocan fans inside the New York New Jersey Stadium wild when he opened the nations account with a well-placed finish inside 20 minutes.
Brazil’s individual quality soon forged a reply with Vinícius Júnior levelling the game not long after.
The Moroccan players would have left the pitch not only delighted to earn a point against one of the favourites, but also full of belief after outplaying Brazil for large spells and showing the world once again that they are more than capable of competing with football's elite on the biggest stage.
Up next it was Qatar, competing in just their second World Cup and hungry to go one better and get out of the group.
They faced one of the most consistent tournament sides in Switzerland, who have regularly reached the knockout stages of major competitions in recent years.
This game couldn’t be any different to Morocco’s dominance against Brazil, with Switzerland looking clearly superior throughout and dictating the tempo from start to almost the finish.
Breel Embolo’s penalty put the Swiss ahead just 17 minutes in, at that point they were on course to finish top of Group B, with more demanding challenges still awaiting them in their remaining two matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada.
However, they were ultimately made to pay for wasteful finishing and a noticeable dip in intensity during the closing stages, which saw their advantage slip away.
Qatar struck a late blow deep into stoppage time as they rescued a draw, securing their first-ever point at a World Cup finals in dramatic fashion.
Boualem Khoukhi rose highest to meet Homam El Amin’s delivery in the 94th minute, powering home a header that triggered scenes of celebration among Julen Lopetegui’s side.
It might not remain plain sailing for the Arab nations in this tournament for much longer, but Morocco and Qatar have already given their supporters across the Arab world plenty to be proud of, setting a strong early tone on the global stage.