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Can Morocco Topple a World Cup Dynasty in Brazil?

The Atlas Lions begin their 2026 World Cup journey against Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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It won't get much tougher than this for Morocco
It won't get much tougher than this for Morocco

Dubai: In what is undoubtedly one of the standout fixtures of the tournament so far, Morocco face the most successful nation in World Cup history on Sunday morning at the New Jersey Stadium in New York City.

Despite the 2am kick-off (UAE time), Arab football fans will no doubt be keeping their eyes firmly open as Brazil face perhaps their biggest hope of World Cup glory in years.

Morocco hope to reach 2022 heights 

Morocco arrive at this tournament hoping not just to replicate, but potentially even surpass, their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On that unforgettable journey, they stunned world football by becoming the first African nation to reach the final four, eliminating European heavyweights Spain and Portugal along the way.

That achievement redefined expectations for African football on the global stage, and this new generation will now look to prove it was no one-off.

With confidence high and belief rooted in what they have already accomplished, Morocco will aim to once again upset the established order and push even deeper into the competition this time around.

An unimaginable opening test

Morocco face a monumental challenge as they open their Group C campaign against the tournament’s most decorated nation.

Brazil, five-time World Cup winners, bring with them a history unmatched in international football and a reputation for thriving on the biggest stage.

Even though their last triumph came back in 2002, they remain a constant presence among the favourites, driven by their tradition, expectation, and relentless pursuit of success.

Now under the guidance of legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Samba Boys have been re-energised heading into the tournament.

Boasting world-class quality across the pitch, from attacking flair to defensive steel, Brazil once again arrive with a squad packed full of elite talent.

Head-to-head record

The last time these two sides met on the world stage was at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, where Brazil secured a comfortable 3-0 victory in the group stage.

However, more recently it was Morocco who had the upper hand, recording a statement result in a 2023 international friendly in Tangier, producing a memorable 2-1 win over the Seleção in front of a passionate home crowd.

Heading into this encounter, Brazil arrive in stronger form, having won their last three matches in the build-up to the tournament.

Morocco, meanwhile, saw their own three-game winning streak come to an end in their most recent outing after a defeat to Norway, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this highly anticipated clash.

Hakimi v Vinicius Jr

One key matchup that could ultimately sway the outcome of the game is the battle on the flank between Achraf Hakimi and Vinicius Junior.

Hakimi is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football, while Vinicius stands among the most dangerous left-wingers on the planet, meaning the pair are set to come up against each other repeatedly throughout the match.

It promises to be a fascinating duel, with Hakimi’s natural tendency to push forward and join the attack contrasting with Vinicius’ preference to stay high and exploit space in behind.

Both players will need to strike a careful balance, as overcommitting could leave their side exposed to decisive counterattacks.

If Hakimi can get that balance right between attacking threat and defensive discipline, this individual battle could prove pivotal in determining Morocco’s chances of success.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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