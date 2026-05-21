The UAE is built on foresight and vision

Over the past six decades, our journey has always reflected the journey of the UAE itself ― a nation built on ambition, resilience, and openness to the world. What began as a small exchange house serving communities during the country’s early years has grown into a trusted integrated financial institution supporting millions of people and businesses through a wide network of branches and our digital offering. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to evolving with the nation, strengthening financial inclusion, embracing innovation, and continuing to serve the people who have been at the heart of our story since 1966. The trust placed in us across generations remains our greatest responsibility and continues to inspire the way we look towards the future.