Voices of Pride: Messages of hope and progress from UAE business titans

Business heads express unwavering support for nation’s visionary leadership
As the UAE moves forward with confidence, leading business heads share powerful messages with Gulf News, championing unity, reinforcing progress, and expressing unwavering support for the nation’s visionary leadership and collective future
"At Ajman Free Zone, we contribute to the UAE’s journey by creating opportunities that empower businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs to grow with confidence. Through innovation, digital transformation, and a commitment to excellence, we simplify business setup, attract global investment, and support economic diversification in line with the UAE’s long-term vision. Our role goes beyond business facilitation; we build an ecosystem that encourages resilience, inspires ambition, and strengthens international partnerships. By enabling progress at every level, we are proud to play our part in advancing the UAE’s unity, prosperity, and position as a global leader.”
"Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has consistently demonstrated its strength and exceptional ability to overcome crises and challenges, emerging stronger thanks to its cohesion, strong social fabric and the commitment of all to working with a responsible national spirit. The unity and sincere loyalty we witness today from all citizens and residents of this blessed land under the UAE flag reflect a unique civilisational model that advances development and consolidates the UAE’s position among the most advanced and stable nations. The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to raise the UAE flag above homes, institutions and buildings reflect the highest ideals of national unity, loyalty and belonging that characterise UAE society and embody the values we are all keen to instill in the hearts of future generations. We thank Almighty Allah for the blessing of our wise leadership, who have made our beloved country an oasis of security and prosperity. We renew our pledge to remain faithful to the legacy of our founding fathers and to serve our nation through continued hard work and boundless giving. Our unwavering support for our wise leadership remains steadfast, guided by their vision and sound directives to safeguard our national achievements and realise further accomplishments, so that the UAE flag continues to fly high as a symbol of our unity and cohesion. We ask Almighty Allah to continue to grant the UAE security, safety, stability and prosperity.”
"Proud of the UAE is more than a phrase; it is a reflection of deep gratitude for a nation built on wise leadership, resilience, and human-centric values. We are fortunate to live under leadership that consistently prioritises peace, stability, and the well-being of its people, even amid regional escalations and challenges. Through unity and foresight, the UAE has grown stronger, ensuring a safe and prosperous environment for all who call it home. This pride and gratitude extends to our President, Vice President, Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputies, armed forces, civil defense and every individual contributing to the nation’s progress, safety and stability. Together, they embody a model of harmony, strength, and shared purpose that inspires confidence in the future.”
"The UAE’s ability to sustain resilience going forward is not accidental — it is built into how the nation is led, structured, and operated. There is decisive, forward-looking leadership that acts early, communicates clearly, and aligns national priorities across government and the private sector. This creates confidence and speed in moments where hesitation would otherwise cost stability. The UAE’s commitment to stability, diplomacy and openness positions it as a trusted hub in a complex region — attracting capital, talent, and long-term partnerships even in uncertain times.”
"The UAE has always stood as a global example of visionary leadership, unity, and resilience. At every stage of its journey, the nation has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to turn challenges into opportunities and emerge stronger with clarity of purpose.
"Under the wise guidance of its leadership, the UAE continues to move forward with confidence, ensuring stability, progress, and inclusive growth for all who call this country home.
"As a long-standing partner in the nation’s development, we remain deeply committed to supporting its vision — by contributing to food security, economic growth, and community well-being.
"Together, we move ahead with one shared spirit, building a future defined by trust, innovation, and sustainable prosperity.”
"Resilience is not measured in calm waters; it is revealed in how we weather the storm. And as the world navigates a period of geopolitical strain, the UAE and the GCC is demonstrating what that resilience looks like in practice. From the strength of our infrastructure to the steadiness of our markets, the pulse of daily life remains uninterrupted.
"None of this is chance or fortune. It is the outcome of visionary leadership that chose to build before the need arose, and to prepare before the pressure mounted. Today, that foresight protects us, and drives us forward. The UAE and the GCC will do more than just endure this moment. We will continue to thrive.”
"Freedom is not an abstract promise in the UAE. It is a system designed into everyday life, into how people move, work and grow. At AWR Mobility, we translated that principle into action. SHIFT and SUBSCRIBE ME were built on a simple conviction: mobility should remove burden, not create it. One price, fully inclusive, no hidden conditions. Because when complexity disappears, trust takes its place. And trust is not a marketing outcome, it is a leadership decision. In a nation that has institutionalised trust as a standard, our role is not to follow it. It is to earn it, every single day.”
"The UAE has established itself as a leading global financial centre and the foundations that underpin that position remain firmly intact. Its connectivity, business-friendly regulatory environment, tax-efficient framework, and world-class infrastructure continue to set it apart and attract investors, entrepreneurs, and institutions from around the world. These are structural strengths, not temporary advantages, that we believe will continue to drive confidence in this market for years to come.
"Julius Baer has been present in the UAE for over two decades, with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We remain deeply committed to the country and the wider region and to the clients and partners who trust us with their financial futures. That commitment does not waver in periods of uncertainty and it is precisely in these moments that our role as a wealth manager matters the most.”
"Danube Group is closely aligned with the UAE’s vision of unity, resilience, and sustainable progress. Through innovative real estate developments and flexible payment plans for both Emiratis and expatriates, we build communities that enhance quality of life and drive economic growth. By empowering our workforce, ensuring job security, and supporting local initiatives, we remain committed to shaping a future rooted in integrity, collaboration, and long-term national prosperity.”
"The UAE stands as a powerful example of unity, resilience, and shared progress, where diverse communities come together to build a common future. We are deeply grateful to the visionary leadership of the UAE for creating an environment that fosters inclusion, stability, and opportunity for all. At Aster DM Healthcare, we are honoured to contribute to this journey by strengthening healthcare resilience in the nation, ensuring continuity of care during uncertain times and enabling inclusive access to quality healthcare for all communities. Guided by the values instilled by our Chairman, Dr Azad Moopen, we remain committed to serving every individual with dignity and compassion. As a healthcare provider rooted in the GCC, we continue to support the UAE’s vision by building healthier, more connected communities and standing alongside the nation in its progress.”
"At a time when the UAE is accelerating its focus on innovation, AI integration, and sustainable development, our role has evolved beyond service delivery. At Thumbay Group, we are actively shaping future-ready healthcare and education ecosystems that align with national priorities. Through academic expansion, advanced clinical care, and research-driven initiatives, we are supporting the country’s vision for resilience and global leadership. By investing in talent, digital transformation, and community health, we continue to contribute to a unified, forward-looking UAE that is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.”
"At BNW Developments, we draw our inspiration from a nation whose foundations are unshakable. We are immensely proud of the UAE for providing a secure haven where families and businesses continue to thrive in the shade of its protection. This resilience is evidenced by the UAE’s record-breaking real estate performance; even amidst regional geopolitical complexities, the market continues to defy global trends, with Dubai alone achieving a historic Dh252 billion in transactions in the first quarter of 2026. We honour this momentum by moving forward when others pause; our recent launch of Orvessa was a testament to our belief in the nation’s enduring stability. We foster the UAE’s spirit of unity within our own walls by maintaining a zero-layoff policy for our diverse team from across the globe. Our partnerships with world-class heritage brands are actively fortifying the UAE’s international appeal and expanding its tourism potential. We aren’t just reaching for benchmarks; we are building with the same heart and commitment that has made this nation a global beacon of progress.”
"The UAE continues to exemplify visionary leadership, unity, and progress on the global stage. This moment marks a defining turning point in the nation’s journey, where resilience meets ambition and greater milestones come into view. Guided by the wisdom and foresight of its rulers, the country advances with confidence, stability, and clear purpose. It reflects the strength of a leadership that transforms challenges into opportunities and vision into lasting achievement. Businesses and residents alike stand wholeheartedly behind this vision, playing their part in shaping a future driven by safety, innovation, opportunity, and excellence. Together, with one shared spirit, the UAE continues to set new global standards for growth, harmony, prosperity, and lasting success for all.”
"At Rafmoh Gold, we’ve always believed that our success is inseparable from the UAE’s growth. Contributing to the nation’s journey means more than just business; it’s about upholding the trust and transparency that have made this country the global City of Gold. By maintaining these standards and supporting the local economy, we aim to play our part in the UAE’s story of resilience and progress. We are proud to stand alongside the nation’s leadership and business community in building a future defined by unity and shared achievement.”
"A nation’s strength is measured by its ability to keep moving forward. What we see in the UAE is a healthcare ecosystem that is unified, connected and built to endure, driving forward a global health agenda that shifts from treatment to prevention, and a healthier, more resilient future. Because in health, as in humanity, progress must never pause.”
"UAE positioning in a global business environment comes from its long-term positioning across diversified economy of scale. Due to these diversifications it’s poised to sustain the resilience going forward. The directions set by the visionary leadership of the UAE President His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is grounded in stability, focus on diversification and global engagements. These policies over the years focus on economic reforms ,diplomacy and national security. UAE is not a single resource dependent nation, the sectors like aviation, tourism, tech , logistics and finance makes it resilient against any regional or international disturbance. Going forward with the combination of all this UAE will not be just reacting well to the challenges but set to thrive always.”
"At Bayut, our contribution to the UAE’s journey of unity, resilience and national progress extends beyond real estate and is rooted in a broader commitment to people, community and purpose. While we strengthen transparency and trust in the property market through data, insights and technology, we also actively engage in initiatives that support inclusion, well-being and long-term national development. Our diverse and inclusive workplace reflects the UAE’s spirit of unity, with a team representing multiple nationalities and backgrounds that drive collaboration and innovation. Beyond our operations, we contribute to industry dialogue on the use of AI and digital transformation, while our CSR efforts support humanitarian causes and social cohesion through meaningful partnerships and campaigns.”
"The UAE continues to stand as a powerful example of resilience and forward momentum, underpinned by visionary leadership, national unity, and a clear commitment to long-term progress. Its ability to navigate security challenges and economic shifts reflects a deeply embedded culture of adaptability and confidence. With a diversified economy, world-class infrastructure, and a strong focus on innovation and global partnerships, the country is exceptionally well-positioned for sustained growth. Equally important is the spirit of cohesion among its leadership and people, which reinforces stability and optimism. Together, these strengths ensure the UAE’s continued progress and enduring global leadership.”
"Our organisation contributes to the UAE’s journey of unity, resilience, and national progress by creating platforms that empower entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive within a dynamic ecosystem. We focus on simplifying market entry, providing strategic support, and enabling startups and SMEs to scale sustainably. By fostering collaboration across diverse communities and encouraging innovation, we help drive job creation and economic diversification. Our approach aligns with the UAE’s forward-looking vision, ensuring that businesses not only grow but also contribute meaningfully to society, reinforcing the nation’s position as a global hub for enterprise, opportunity, and inclusive progress.”
"For more than five decades, Jumbo Group has been proud to be part of the United Arab Emirates’s remarkable growth story. We are grateful for the country’s visionary leadership, whose foresight has created an environment where businesses like ours can grow, contribute, and build lasting value.
"Over the years, we have supported the nation’s development by bringing global innovation closer to people, creating jobs, and building trusted relationships across industries.
"As the UAE continues to move forward with confidence and resilience, we are honoured to stand alongside it, committed to its future and inspired by its unity and ambition.”
"The UAE’s resilience is rooted in a rare combination of decisive leadership, institutional preparedness, and a deeply aligned society. Its ability to anticipate risk, act swiftly, and maintain continuity across essential services creates confidence even in uncertain times. Equally important is its diversified economy and long-term vision, which reduce dependence on single variables and enable sustained growth. The public–private partnership model ensures agility, while a multicultural population united by shared purpose strengthens social cohesion. This blend of foresight, execution, and unity positions the UAE not just to withstand challenges, but to convert them into opportunities for progress and long-term stability.”