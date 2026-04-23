Voices of Pride: Messages of hope and progress from UAE business titans

"Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has consistently demonstrated its strength and exceptional ability to overcome crises and challenges, emerging stronger thanks to its cohesion, strong social fabric and the commitment of all to working with a responsible national spirit. The unity and sincere loyalty we witness today from all citizens and residents of this blessed land under the UAE flag reflect a unique civilisational model that advances development and consolidates the UAE’s position among the most advanced and stable nations. The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to raise the UAE flag above homes, institutions and buildings reflect the highest ideals of national unity, loyalty and belonging that characterise UAE society and embody the values we are all keen to instill in the hearts of future generations. We thank Almighty Allah for the blessing of our wise leadership, who have made our beloved country an oasis of security and prosperity. We renew our pledge to remain faithful to the legacy of our founding fathers and to serve our nation through continued hard work and boundless giving. Our unwavering support for our wise leadership remains steadfast, guided by their vision and sound directives to safeguard our national achievements and realise further accomplishments, so that the UAE flag continues to fly high as a symbol of our unity and cohesion. We ask Almighty Allah to continue to grant the UAE security, safety, stability and prosperity.”