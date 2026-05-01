Kazakhstan’s New Champions: CEOs driving global-standard real estate, industry, education

Kusto Group

What differentiates Kusto Group?

I would describe us not as a global company in the way that major multinationals are, but as a genuinely international group. We operate with deep local roots in every country we enter, and in each market, 99% of our team is local. That is a deliberate principle, because sustainable business is built on shared values and cultural understanding.

How do you position Kaz Beef internationally?

Kaz Beef was the first company in Kazakhstan to export premium marbled beef – specifically Black Angus – and the first to reach the UAE market. That pioneer status is both an honour and a considerable challenge because you are building not just a product but an entire category.