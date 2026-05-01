Kazakhstan’s New Champions: CEOs driving global-standard real estate, industry, education

Kazakhstan’s private sector leaders share insights on growth and Gulf ties
Global Development is a leading name in commercial real estate management. Operating across the core office markets of Astana and Almaty, the group focuses on prime assets, including Talan Towers and Park View Office Tower. “Our positioning is clear: we are small in volume, but high in impact,” says CEO Lukasz Skowronski, of a portfolio that represents 3% of the two cities’ office stock but hosts 50% of the Fortune 500 firms operating in Kazakhstan.
Our positioning is clear: we are small in volume, but high in impact.
“That concentration is the result of a consistent focus on quality, trust and execution.” It reflects an approach shaped by international best practice, aligning delivery with standards found in the UAE and other mature markets.
What differentiates Kusto Group?
I would describe us not as a global company in the way that major multinationals are, but as a genuinely international group. We operate with deep local roots in every country we enter, and in each market, 99% of our team is local. That is a deliberate principle, because sustainable business is built on shared values and cultural understanding.
How do you position Kaz Beef internationally?
Kaz Beef was the first company in Kazakhstan to export premium marbled beef – specifically Black Angus – and the first to reach the UAE market. That pioneer status is both an honour and a considerable challenge because you are building not just a product but an entire category.
Already the largest developer in Central Asia, BI Group Development International has set itself ambitious global targets. The company aims for overseas markets to account for half its business by 2030, building on its strong regional footprint and successful expansion to the US and UAE. “The potential in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is enormous,” says CEO Amangeldy Omarov. “Our goal is to be among the top five private developers in Dubai by 2030.” Mixed-use and residential projects are the company’s focus, with a target of delivering 5,000 apartments annually by 2030. “We’ve assembled a local team, relocated families and opened an office in Business Bay,” adds Omarov.
What are your current major projects?
The primary focus today is automotive manufacturing. This is the first major seed we have planted. Once construction is completed, localisation of auto components will begin, followed by the production of various car parts. This will form a large industrial cluster and enable the development of related industries, including commercial, agricultural and heavy machinery.
What investment opportunities does that create?
This sector has strong growth potential, as automotive manufacturing creates a wide range of related production activities. We would be very happy to see investors from the GCC enter at this stage. If partners from the Gulf are interested in bringing their expertise here, we are ready to support them in every way.
Ordabasy Group is a diversified investment holding company with around $1 billion in assets. Operating across energy, industry, logistics and real estate, the company targets long-term value creation through digital business transformation, sustainable development and the adoption of international corporate governance practices. “The objective is not just asset ownership but the continuous improvement of asset efficiency,” says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dinmukhamet Idrissov. The company also operates the Ordabasy Industrial Zone in Shymkent, offering UAE partners a streamlined platform for investment projects in manufacturing, logistics and trade.
What is your vision for the university?
Narxoz was historically known as a teaching university. For the next stage, our ambition is to become an applied research university with a strong orientation toward business. We want to teach and train, but also conduct research, provide consulting and build stronger connections with the international research community.
How important are international partnerships?
Internationalisation is one of our main priorities. We work with around 90 partner universities in 37 countries. These partnerships include double-degree programmes, academic mobility, reciprocal student exchange and our number one MBA programme in Central Asia.
For international partners, Narxoz can be a window into Central Asia. We can bring together professors, students, companies and governments from across the region.